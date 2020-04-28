Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market. Strategies & Trends. Volume & Price. Updated with Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic. Situation Analysis and Executive & Consultant Guides. 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Clinical Laboratory has seen steady growth for the last 20 years, but this is changing with the effect of the COVID pandemic on healthcare and economic activity. Worse still, Point of Care and Self Testing are threatening long term demand. Understand the opportunities and the threats in this comprehensive report.

The fundamentals are still here. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. Learn all about it in this new report from Howe Sound Research. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Trends like:

the genetic blizzard

emerging economies and global prosperity

pharmacogenomics

healthcare expansion in China

climate change

globalization

automation

Exciting technical developments, especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.

The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition

2. Overview of a Dynamic Market

3. Trends Driving a Changing Market

3.1 Growth is Pushed from Many Sides

3.1.1 Understanding the Impact of Aging Population.

3.1.2 COVID Related Testing Growth.

3.1.3 Point of Care Testing can increase demand

3.1.4 Alternative Medicine Creates Testing Opportunity

3.1.5 Esoteric Testing Moving Mainstream

3.1.6 Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline

3.2 Factors at Work to Shrink the Market.

3.2.1 COVID 19 Recession.

3.2.2 Economic or population contraction.

3.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth.

3.2.4 Wellness has a downside

3.2.5 Test Displacement Impacts Important

3.2.6 Point of Care Testing

3.3 Automation

3.3.1 Stranded LIMS Investment

3.3.2 Software as a Service

3.3.3 Physician Office and Access Systems

3.4 Environment and Evolution

3.5 Diagnostic Technology Development

3.5.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution.

3.5.2 Impact of NGS on pricing

3.5.3 POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force

3.5.4 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

3.5.5 CGES Testing, a Brave New World

3.5.6 Molecular Diagnostics Technologies at the Forefront of Growth

3.5.7 Biochips/Giant magnetoresistance based assay.

4. Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

5. Country Market Sizes - North America 2016 to 2024

5.1 United States of America 2016 to 2024

5.1.1 Clinical Chemistry - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.1.2 Microbiology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.1.3 Hematology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.1.4 Anatomic Pathology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.1.5 Molecular Diagnostics - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.1.6 All Clinical Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.1.7 Esoteric - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.2 Canada 2016 to 2024

5.2.1 Clinical Chemistry - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.2.2 Microbiology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.2.3 Hematology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.2.4 Anatomic Pathology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues 168

5.2.5 Molecular Diagnostics - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.2.6 All Clinical Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.2.7 Esoteric - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

6. Country Markets - Europe 2016 to 2024



7. Country Markets - Asia Pacific 2016 to 2024



8. Country Markets - Latin America, Africa & the Middle East 2016 to 2024



9. Global Market Summary 2016 to 2024

9.1 Global Market 2016 to 2024.

9.1.1 Clinical Chemistry - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.2 Microbiology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.3 Hematology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.4 Anatomic Pathology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.5 Molecular Diagnostics - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.6 All Clinical Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.7 Esoteric - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

10. The Future of the Clinical Laboratory

11. Additional Country Breakouts McKinsey

11.1 Switzerland 2016 to 2024 .

11.1.1 Clinical Chemistry - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

11.1.2 Microbiology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

11.1.3 Hematology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

11.1.4 Anatomic Pathology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

11.1.5 Molecular Diagnostics - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

11.1.6 All Clinical Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

11.1.7 Esoteric - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

11.2 Portugal 2016 to 2024

11.3 Norway 2016 to 2024

11.4 Sweden 2016 to 2024

11.5 Benelux 2016 to 2024

Companies Mentioned



Acibadem Labmed Laboratory

ACM Medical Laboratory

Adicon Clinical Laboratories

American Bio-Clinical Laboratories, Int'l.

American Pathology Partners

ARUP Laboratories

Ascend Clinical

Aurora Diagnostics

Bio-Reference Laboratories

Bioscientia Institut fr Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

BP Healthcare Group.

Clinical Reference Laboratory

Clongen Laboratories

CompuNet Clinical Laboratories

Diagnosticos da America

DIAN Diagnostics Co., Ltd

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Exagen Diagnostics.

Genomic Health

Genzyme Corporation

Gribbles Pathology

Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd

Integrated Regional Laboratories

KDL Group.

Laboratory Corporation of America

Lifelabs

Mayo Clinic Laboratories.

Mid America Clinical Laboratories

Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

NeoGenomics

Pathology, Inc.

Psychemedics Corporation

Quest Diagnostics

RDL Reference Laboratory

Sonic Healthcare

Spectra Laboratories

Synlab Group

Unilabs



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kcqfh1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900