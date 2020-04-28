Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Garden Equipment Battery Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study considers the present scenario of the garden equipment battery market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Increasing landscaping activities across the world primarily drive the garden equipment battery market. Changing lifestyle preferences and demographic shifts play a pivotal role in the gardening and landscaping industry. The gardening process is expected to add aesthetic value to commercial and residential properties. Landscape and lawn care service providers are incorporating new route optimization technology, geo-measuring, mobile irrigation system controllers, and ride-on equipment to increase market shares. The increasing government spends on landscaping services, public spaces, and green spaces are expected to bolster the demand for garden equipment during the forecast period.



The increasing shift toward sustainable solutions among professionals, as well as semi-professional consumers is likely to bolster the demand for electric and battery-powered gardening solutions in the market. With advances in technology, battery-powered devices are expected to increase in prominence. Features such as low maintenance, noiseless operations are expected to bolster the demand for battery-powered tools. The battery-powered garden equipment is environment-friendly and releases no fumes. Reduced vibrations and convenience are expected to increase the usage of battery-powered tools among residential and commercial users.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the garden equipment battery market during the forecast period:

Growth in the Landscaping Industry

The shift toward Eco-Friendly Products

The popularity of Green Spaces Concept

Growing Influx of Battery-Powered Products



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, power sources, battery, end-users, and geography. Lawnmowers are commonly used garden equipment for grass cutting and mowing applications. The growing number of residential construction projects is expected to propel landscaping services, thereby accelerating the sale of lawnmowers, which plays an essential role in maintaining gardens/yards/lawns. The increasing emphasis for backyard maintenance and beautification is gaining significant rise among homeowners, thereby favorably impacting the overall demand for lawn mowers in the market.



The global garden equipment battery market is currently concentrated, with many local and global players in the market. The competition is intense. Manufacturers emphasize on identifying market opportunities to achieve productivity and efficient usage of capital resources. The present scenario is forcing vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. One of the key strategies implemented by the vendors includes the introduction of differentiated products and solutions. Hence, companies strive to offer differentiated channels for distribution and better product mix, thereby catering to the changing needs and requirements of the target customers in the market.



Key Vendors

Exide Technologies

Husqvarna Group

Trojan Battery

Other Prominent Vendors

AL-KO Kober Group

Chervon

East Penn Manufacturing

Einhell

Harris Battery

Inventus Power

Makita Corporation

Marshall Batteries

Mean Green Products

MTD Products

Positec Tool Corporation

Richpower Industries

Snow Joe

Stanley Black & Decker

Stihl

Techtronic Industries (TTI)

The Toro Company

Wen Products

Yamabiko Corporation

Yucell Industry

KEY MARKET INSIGHTS INCLUDED

The analysis of the garden equipment battery market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Battery Type

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Cord Type

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market At A Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Gardening Equipment Industry: An Overview

7.2 Preference For Battery-Powered Equipment

7.3 Types Of Batteries Used In Garden Equipment

7.4 Comparative Analysis Of Different Batteries



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Landscaping Industry

8.2 Development Of Sustainable Cities

8.3 Consumer Preference For Eco-Friendly Products



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increasing Adoption Of Green Spaces

9.2 Increasing Number Of Golf Courses

9.3 Growing Influx Of Battery-Powered Products



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Surge in Artificial Turf Usage

10.2 Commoditization & Low Prices Of Chinese Garden Equipment Battery



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 Revenue & Unit Shipments

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Value Chain Analysis

12.2.1 Raw Materials and Component Suppliers

12.2.2 Manufacturers

12.2.3 Dealers/Distributors/Retailers

12.2.4 End-users



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Lawn Mowers

13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue

13.4.3 Market Size & Forecast - Unit Shipment

13.5 Lawn Mower By Sub-Products

13.5.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

13.5.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

13.5.3 Walk-Behind - Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Unit Shipments)

13.5.4 Market by Geography - Revenue

13.5.5 Market by Geography - Unit Shipment

13.5.6 Ride-On - Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Unit Shipments)

13.5.7 Market by Geography - Revenue

13.5.8 Market by Geography - Unit Shipments

13.5.9 Robotic Mowers - Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Unit Shipments)

13.5.10 Market by Geography - Revenue

13.5.11 Market by Geography - Unit Shipments

13.6 Turf Equipment

13.6.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments

13.6.2 Market by Geography - Revenue

13.6.3 Market by Geography - Unit Shipments

13.7 Pole Saws

13.7.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments

13.7.2 Market by Geography - Revenue

13.7.3 Market by Geography - Unit Shipments

13.8 Chainsaws

13.8.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments

13.8.2 Market by Geography - Revenue

13.8.3 Market by Geography - Unit Shipments

13.9 Leaf Blowers

13.9.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments

13.9.2 Market by Geography - Revenue

13.9.3 Market by Geography - Unit Shipments

13.10 Garden Tillers

13.10.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments

13.10.2 Market by Geography - Revenue

13.10.3 Market by Geography - Unit Shipments

13.11 Snow Blowers

13.11.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments

13.11.2 Market by Geography - Revenue

13.11.3 Market by Geography - Unit Shipments

13.12 Trimmers & Edgers

13.12.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments

13.12.2 Market by Geography - Revenue

13.12.3 Market by Geography - Unit Shipments

13.13 Brushcutters

13.13.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments

13.13.2 Market by Geography - Revenue

13.13.3 Market by Geography - Unit Shipments



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Residential Users

14.4.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments

14.4.2 Market by Geography - Revenue

14.4.3 Market by Geography - Unit Shipments

14.5 Professional Services

14.5.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments

14.5.2 Market by Geography - Revenue

14.5.3 Market by Geography - Unit Shipments

14.6 Golf Courses

14.6.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments

14.6.2 Market by Geography - Revenue

14.6.3 Market by Geography - Unit Shipments

14.7 Government & Others

14.7.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments

14.7.2 Market by Geography - Revenue

14.7.3 Market by Geography - Unit Shipments



15 Cord

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Corded

15.4.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments

15.4.2 Market By Geography - Revenue

15.4.3 Market By Geography - Unit Shipments

15.5 Cordless

15.5.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments

15.5.2 Market by Geography - Revenue

15.5.3 Market by Geography - Unit Shipments



16 Battery

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

16.3 Market Overview

16.4 Li-Ion

16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments

16.4.2 Market by Geography - Revenue

16.4.3 Market by Geography - Unit Shipments

16.5 Lead Acid

16.5.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments

16.5.2 Market by Geography - Revenue

16.5.3 Market by Geography - Unit Shipments

16.6 Others

16.6.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments

16.6.2 Market by Geography - Revenue

16.6.3 Market by Geography - Unit Shipments



17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

17.3 Geographic Overview



18 North America

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.2.1 Revenue & Unit Shipments

18.3 Product

18.3.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue

18.3.2 Market Size & Forecast - Unit Shipments

18.4 Cord

18.4.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue

18.4.2 Market Size & Forecast - Unit Shipments

18.5 End-User

18.5.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue

18.5.2 Market Size & Forecast - Unit Shipments

18.6 Battery

18.6.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue

18.6.2 Market Size & Forecast - Unit Shipments

18.7 Key Countries

18.7.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

18.7.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

18.8 US

18.8.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments

18.9 Canada

18.9.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments



19 Europe



20 APAC



21 Latin America



22 Middle East & Africa



23 Competitive Landscape

23.1 Overview



24 Key Company Profiles



25 Other Prominent Vendors



26 Report Summary

26.1 Key Takeaways

26.2 Strategic Recommendations



27 Quantitative Summary

27.1 Global Market

27.1.1 Revenue

27.1.2 Unit Shipment

27.2 North America

27.3 Europe

27.4 APAC

27.5 Latin America

27.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

27.7 Product

27.8 Cord

27.9 End-User

27.10 Battery



28 Appendix



