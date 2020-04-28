Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT Security Market, By Component (Solution, Service), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Enterprise, By Security Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global IoT Security Market is expected to grow at a robust pace of around 32.7% until 2025 due to the growing demand for cloud-based services for the authentication process and the increasing number of malware attacks on IoT devices. Increasing expenditure by the major vendors operating in the industry on the Internet of Things and enhancements is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global IoT Security Market is segmented based on component, deployment, enterprise, security type, application, and region. Based on the component, the market can be categorized into Solutions and services. The Solutions segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years due to the rise in the adoption of these IoT security solutions among various enterprises.



Regionally, the Global IoT Security Market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA and South America, and same market trend is expected to continue in the coming years. The major players operating in the IoT Security market are Broadcom Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Gemalto NV, IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc, SecuriThings, Inc, Trend Micro Incorporated, Symantec Corporation, TrustWave Holdings, Inc and others.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global IoT Security Market from 2015 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global IoT Security Market from 2020 to 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global IoT Security Market based component, deployment, enterprise, security type, application, and regional distribution.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the Global IoT Security Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global IoT Security Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global IoT Security Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global IoT Security Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global IoT Security Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of major IoT security players across the globe. Subsequently, conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the author could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global IoT Security Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global IoT in Security Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Solution; Service)

5.2.2. By Deployment (On-premise; Cloud)

5.2.3. By Enterprise (SME; Large Enterprise)

5.2.4. By Security Type (Network Security; Endpoint Security; Application Security; Cloud Security; Others (Email Security; Content Security; Web Security))

5.2.5. By Application (Smart Manufacturing; Smart Energy & Utilities; Connected Logistics; Smart Home & Consumer Electronics; Connected Healthcare; Smart Government & Defense; Smart Transportation; Smart Retail)

5.2.6. By Company (2019)

5.2.7. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. North America IoT in Security Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. North America: Country Analysis



7. Europe IoT in Security Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific IoT in Security Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



9. Middle East and Africa IoT in Security Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis



10. South America IoT in Security Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Broadcom Corporation

13.2.2. Cisco Systems Inc.

13.2.3. Fortinet Inc.

13.2.4. Gemalto NV

13.2.5. IBM Corporation

13.2.6. Infineon Technologies AG

13.2.7. Intel Corporation

13.2.8. Palo Alto Networks Inc.

13.2.9. SecuriThings, Inc.

13.2.10. Trend Micro Incorporated

13.2.11. Symantec Corporation

13.2.12. TrustWave Holdings, Inc.



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About Us & Disclaimer



