SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: QUAD shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) in 2018 or earlier and continue to hold any of their NYSE: QUAD shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On November 7, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Quad/Graphics, Inc over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company’s book business in United States was underperforming, that, as a result, the Company was likely to divest its book business, that the Company was unreasonably vulnerable to decreases in market prices, that, to remain financially flexible while market prices decreased, the Company was likely to cut its quarterly dividend and expand its cost reduction programs, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

