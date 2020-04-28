Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polymers Market, By Type, By Product, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Polymers Market is estimated to reach around $ 546 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period to reach $ 693 billion by 2025. Polymers are the chains of monomer units and the physical properties of final materials are determined by the structural and chemical composition of the chain. Increasing demand for polymers from various end-user industries like healthcare, construction, packaging, automobiles, among others for the manufacturing of adhesives elastomers, and surface coatings is the key factor contributing to the growth of the Global Polymers Market.



Moreover, end-user industries are using polymers to substitute glass, paper and metals due to its low weight and cost, which is anticipated to bolster the growth of the Global Polymers Market over the coming years. Also, population in developing countries such as Brazil, China and India is increasing significantly, which is leading to increase in demand for essential products as well as consumers purchasing power, which in turn, is anticipated to strengthen the Global Polymers Market through 2025.



The Global Polymers Market is segmented based on type, product, application, and region. Based on application, the market can be segmented into packaging, electronics, food, petrochemicals, healthcare, building & construction, electronics & communication and transportation. Among them, the packaging segment dominated the market until 2019 and is projected to maintain its lead over the forecast period as well because packaging is involved in every industrial sphere, such as food packaging, medical packaging, pharmaceuticals packaging, etc.



Major players operating in the Global Polymers Market include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, INEOS AG, Eni S.p.A., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, LANXESS Corporation, Covestro AG and others.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Polymers Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Polymers Market based on type, product, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Polymers Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Polymers Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Polymers Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Polymers Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of polymer manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the author could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Polymers Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Polymer Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Thermoplastics, Thermosets and Others)

5.2.2. By Product Type (Polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane, polyethylene terephthalate (pet), polystyrene, and others

5.2.3. By Application Type (Packaging, building and construction, automotive, electrical and electronic, household, leisure & sports, agriculture and others)

5.2.4. By Company

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Polymer Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Product Type

6.2.3. By Application Type

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

6.3.1. China Polymer Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Type

6.3.1.2.2. By Product Type

6.3.1.2.3. By Application Type

6.3.2. Japan Polymer Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Type

6.3.2.2.2. By Product Type

6.3.2.2.3. By Application Type

6.3.3. South Korea Polymer Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Type

6.3.3.2.2. By Product Type

6.3.3.2.3. By Application Type

6.3.4. India Polymer Market Outlook

6.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.4.1.1. By Value

6.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.4.2.1. By Type

6.3.4.2.2. By Product Type

6.3.4.2.3. By Application Type

6.3.5. Australia Polymer Market Outlook

6.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.5.1.1. By Value

6.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.5.2.1. By Type

6.3.5.2.2. By Product Type

6.3.5.2.3. By Application Type



7. North America Polymer Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Product Type

7.2.3. By Application Type

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. North America: Country Analysis

7.3.1. United States Polymer Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Type

7.3.1.2.2. By Product Type

7.3.1.2.3. By Application Type

7.3.2. Canada Polymer Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Type

7.3.2.2.2. By Product Type

7.3.2.2.3. By Application Type

7.3.3. Mexico Polymer Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Type

7.3.3.2.2. By Product Type

7.3.3.2.3. By Application Type



8. Europe Polymer Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Product Type

8.2.3. By Application Type

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. Germany Polymer Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Type

8.3.1.2.2. By Product Type

8.3.1.2.3. By Application Type

8.3.2. France Polymer Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Type

8.3.2.2.2. By Product Type

8.3.2.2.3. By Application Type

8.3.3. Italy Polymer Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Type

8.3.3.2.2. By Product Type

8.3.3.2.3. By Application Type

8.3.4. United Kingdom Polymer Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Type

8.3.4.2.2. By Product Type

8.3.4.2.3. By Application Type

8.3.5. Spain Polymer Market Outlook

8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.1.1. By Value

8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.5.2.1. By Type

8.3.5.2.2. By Product Type

8.3.5.2.3. By Application Type



9. South America Polymer Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Product Type

9.2.3. By Application Type

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. South America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Brazil Polymer Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Type

9.3.1.2.2. By Product Type

9.3.1.2.3. By Application Type

9.3.2. Argentina Polymer Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Type

9.3.2.2.2. By Product Type

9.3.2.2.3. By Application Type

9.3.3. Colombia Polymer Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Type

9.3.3.2.2. By Product Type

9.3.3.2.3. By Application Type



10. Middle East & Africa Polymer Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Product Type

10.2.3. By Application Type

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis

10.3.1. UAE Polymer Market Outlook

10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.1.1. By Value

10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.1.2.1. By Type

10.3.1.2.2. By Product Type

10.3.1.2.3. By Application Type

10.3.2. South Africa Polymer Market Outlook

10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.2.1.1. By Value

10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.2.2.1. By Type

10.3.2.2.2. By Product Type

10.3.2.2.3. By Application Type

10.3.3. Saudi Arabia Polymer Market Outlook

10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3.1.1. By Value

10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.3.2.1. By Type

10.3.3.2.2. By Product Type

10.3.3.2.3. By Application Type



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

13.2. LyondellBasell Industries N. V.

13.3. The Dow Chemical Company (US)

13.4. BASF SE

13.5. Covestro AG

13.6. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

13.7. Borealis AG

13.8. Exxon Mobil Corporation

13.9. Lanxess

13.10. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC



14. Strategic Recommendations



