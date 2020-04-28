Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Forensic Technology Market, By Product, By Technology (DNA Profiling, Fingerprinting Analysis, Drug Analysis, and Firearm Analysis), By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Forensic Technology Market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR of over 13% until 2025. The Global Forensic Technology Market is driven by the increasing rate of crime and growing need for solving heinous crimes. Additionally, rise in government initiatives such as funding to support forensic research is further anticipated to propel the market through 2025. Rapid development in the technology and techniques used in the forensics industry such as the concept of fingerprint testing, DNA profiling, and firearm analysis is revolutionizing the application of forensic technology to examine and investigate the criminal incidences, globally.
The Global Forensic Technology Market is segmented based on product, technology, application, company and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into DNA testing, biometric devices, digital forensics, and ballistic forensics. Based on application, the market can be categorized into law enforcements, enterprise, healthcare, and others. The law enforcements segment is expected to dominate the market over the coming years. This can be ascribed to the consistent efforts by government authorities across the globe to create DNA databases. For instance, the DNA Identification Act 1994 in the U.S. provided the FBI authority to develop a national DNA database to assist in solving backlog criminal cases, which has resulted in significant upsurge in the adoption of forensics in enforcement of law.
Regionally, the forensic technology market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America region dominates the overall forensic technology market owing to the increasing rate of violent crimes across this region.
Major players operating in the Global Forensic Technology Market include Thermo Fisher Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Cytiva, LGC Limited, NMS Lab, Promega Corporation, NEGON Corporation, Ultra-Electronics Forensic Technology, SPEX Forensics. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
