COVID-19 has caused a surge in demand for paper towels and other disposable paper products. One factor influencing this trend is that some consumers are moving away from reusable cleaning cloths in favor of disposable paper towels out of concerns that reusable cloths may harbor germs if not properly disinfected. Some health experts have also advised using paper towels to turn off and disinfect bathroom faucets and to open door handles after washing hands to avoid contaminating them.



Germs spread more easily from wet skin than from dry skin which makes drying your hands fully after washing extremely important. As a result of this and the fact that coronavirus can be spread via textile products some consumers are opting to use disposable paper towels for drying hands after washing instead of hand towels.



