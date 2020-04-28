Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Generator Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center generator market has witnessed significant growth over the last few years. Increased investments from colocation and cloud service providers are the major contributors to the growth of the market. The increasing construction of hyperscale data centers and facilities with a power capacity over 15 MW of Tier III and Tier IV standards is likely to increase the procurement of generators. A majority of facilities built in 2019 were Tier III facilities and adopting N+N or 2N redundant backup sources. The procurement of diesel generators is high in regions such as the Americas, Middle East & Africa, and Western Europe.



While the world economies are reeling under the unprecedented devastation caused by the outbreak of coronavirus, the data center generator market is affected to a nominal extent with several data center infrastructure have been requested to halt manufacturing and production activities across a few countries or cities worldwide. The pandemic has affected the shipment and caused supply chain disruptions, affecting the sale of several infrastructure providers in Q1 2020, which is likely to continue in the Q2 2020. While the pandemic has affected China in Q1 2020, the outbreak is likely to affect countries such as the US, Italy, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, India, and Southeast Asia in the Q2 2020.



The following factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the data center generator market during the forecast period:

Increasing Demand for Edge Data Centers

Stringent Regulations for Procurement & Use of Generators

Rising Data Center Construction by Colocation Service Providers

Increasing Adoption of Modular Power Infrastructure

The report considers the present scenario of the data center generator market during the forecast period and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report profiles and examines leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



Key Company Profiles

Caterpillar

Cummins

Kinolt (Euro-Diesel)

Generac Power Systems

Hitec Power Protection

KOHLER (SDMO)

MTU On Site Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)

Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)

Other Prominent Vendors

Aggreko

Ausonia

Atlas Copco

Detroit Diesel

DEUTZ

Guangzhou Weineng Electromechanical (SAONON)

Hitzinger

Inmesol

Innio

KOEL (Kirloskar Group)

Mitsubishi

Perkins

Piller Group

Onis Visa

Pramac

Key Market Insights Include

The report provides the following insights into the data center generator market during the forecast period 2020-2025.



It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecasts, and growth drivers about the market. The report provides the latest analysis of share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities. It offers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the data center generator market. The study offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segmentation By Generators

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by System

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by System Capacity

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Key

7.3 Electricity Pricing Across Major Data Center Locations



8 Impact Of COVID-19

8.1 Impact Of COVID-19 On Data Center Industry

8.1.1 Construction Perspectivity

8.1.2 Infrastructure Production & Procurement

8.1.3 Data Center Operations

8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Data Center Generator Market

8.2.1 Projections



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Increasing Deployment of Edge Data Centers

9.2 Maintenance & Emissions to Drive On-Site & Remote Monitoring Features In Generators

9.3 Stringent Regulations for Generator Procurement & Use

10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Rising Data Center Construction By Colocation Service Providers

10.2 Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

10.3 Increasing Adoption of Modular Power Infrastructure

10.4 Growing Adoption Of DRUPS Systems



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Low Generator Adoption In Areas With Reliable Power Grid

11.2 Use Of Fuel Cells In Data Centers

11.3 Rising Carbon Emissions From Data Centers



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 System Capacity

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 <1 MW

13.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.3 12 MW

13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 >2 MW

13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast



14 Tier Standards

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Overview Of Tier Standards

14.3 TIER I & II

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4 TIER III

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5 TIER IV

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast



15 Systems

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 DIESEL/GAS/BI-FUEL GENERATORS

15.2.1 Market Overview

15.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3 DRUPS Systems

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast



16 Geography

16.1 Geography Snapshot & Growth Engine



17 North America

17.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.3 Market Overview

17.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

17.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

17.6 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

17.7 US

17.8 Canada



18 Latin America

18.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.3 Market Overview

18.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

18.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

18.6 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

18.7 Brazil

18.8 Other Latin American Countries



19 Western Europe

19.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.3 Market Overview

19.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

19.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

19.6 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

19.7 Germany

19.8 UK

19.9 France

19.10 Netherlands

19.11 Ireland

19.12 Other Countries in Western Europe



20 Nordic Countries

20.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.3 Market Overview

20.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

20.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

20.6 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

20.7 Sweden

20.8 Denmark

20.9 Finland & Iceland

20.10 Norway



21 Central & Eastern Europe

21.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.3 Market Overview

21.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

21.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

21.6 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

21.7 Russia & Czech Republic

21.8 Poland & Austria

21.9 Other Central & Eastern European Countries



22 Middle East

22.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

22.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

22.3 Market Overview

22.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

22.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

22.6 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

22.7 GCC Countries

22.8 Other Middle East Countries



23 Africa

23.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

23.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

23.3 Market Overview

23.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

23.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

23.6 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

23.7 South Africa

23.8 Morocco

23.9 Other African Countries



24 APAC

24.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

24.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

24.3 Market Overview

24.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

24.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

24.6 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

24.7 China & Hong Kong

24.8 Australia & New Zealand

24.9 India

24.10 Japan

24.11 Rest Of APAC



25 Southeast Asia

25.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

25.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

25.3 Market Overview

25.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

25.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

25.6 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

25.7 Singapore

25.8 Malaysia

25.9 Thailand

25.10 Indonesia

25.11 Other Southeast Asia Countries



26 Competitive Landscape

26.1 Competition Overview



27 Key Company Profiles



28 Other Prominent Vendors



29 Report Summary

29.1 Key Takeaways



30 Quantitative Summary



31 Appendix

31.1 Abbreviations



