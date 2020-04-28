Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Generator Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data center generator market has witnessed significant growth over the last few years. Increased investments from colocation and cloud service providers are the major contributors to the growth of the market. The increasing construction of hyperscale data centers and facilities with a power capacity over 15 MW of Tier III and Tier IV standards is likely to increase the procurement of generators. A majority of facilities built in 2019 were Tier III facilities and adopting N+N or 2N redundant backup sources. The procurement of diesel generators is high in regions such as the Americas, Middle East & Africa, and Western Europe.
While the world economies are reeling under the unprecedented devastation caused by the outbreak of coronavirus, the data center generator market is affected to a nominal extent with several data center infrastructure have been requested to halt manufacturing and production activities across a few countries or cities worldwide. The pandemic has affected the shipment and caused supply chain disruptions, affecting the sale of several infrastructure providers in Q1 2020, which is likely to continue in the Q2 2020. While the pandemic has affected China in Q1 2020, the outbreak is likely to affect countries such as the US, Italy, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, India, and Southeast Asia in the Q2 2020.
The following factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the data center generator market during the forecast period:
The report considers the present scenario of the data center generator market during the forecast period and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report profiles and examines leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
Key Company Profiles
Other Prominent Vendors
Key Market Insights Include
The report provides the following insights into the data center generator market during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segmentation By Generators
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by System
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by System Capacity
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Key
7.3 Electricity Pricing Across Major Data Center Locations
8 Impact Of COVID-19
8.1 Impact Of COVID-19 On Data Center Industry
8.1.1 Construction Perspectivity
8.1.2 Infrastructure Production & Procurement
8.1.3 Data Center Operations
8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Data Center Generator Market
8.2.1 Projections
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Increasing Deployment of Edge Data Centers
9.2 Maintenance & Emissions to Drive On-Site & Remote Monitoring Features In Generators
9.3 Stringent Regulations for Generator Procurement & Use
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Rising Data Center Construction By Colocation Service Providers
10.2 Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers
10.3 Increasing Adoption of Modular Power Infrastructure
10.4 Growing Adoption Of DRUPS Systems
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Low Generator Adoption In Areas With Reliable Power Grid
11.2 Use Of Fuel Cells In Data Centers
11.3 Rising Carbon Emissions From Data Centers
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 System Capacity
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 <1 MW
13.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 12 MW
13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 >2 MW
13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
14 Tier Standards
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Overview Of Tier Standards
14.3 TIER I & II
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4 TIER III
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5 TIER IV
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15 Systems
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 DIESEL/GAS/BI-FUEL GENERATORS
15.2.1 Market Overview
15.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3 DRUPS Systems
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
16 Geography
16.1 Geography Snapshot & Growth Engine
17 North America
17.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.3 Market Overview
17.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
17.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
17.6 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
17.7 US
17.8 Canada
18 Latin America
18.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.3 Market Overview
18.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
18.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
18.6 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
18.7 Brazil
18.8 Other Latin American Countries
19 Western Europe
19.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.3 Market Overview
19.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
19.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
19.6 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
19.7 Germany
19.8 UK
19.9 France
19.10 Netherlands
19.11 Ireland
19.12 Other Countries in Western Europe
20 Nordic Countries
20.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.3 Market Overview
20.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
20.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
20.6 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
20.7 Sweden
20.8 Denmark
20.9 Finland & Iceland
20.10 Norway
21 Central & Eastern Europe
21.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.3 Market Overview
21.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
21.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
21.6 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
21.7 Russia & Czech Republic
21.8 Poland & Austria
21.9 Other Central & Eastern European Countries
22 Middle East
22.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.3 Market Overview
22.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
22.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
22.6 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
22.7 GCC Countries
22.8 Other Middle East Countries
23 Africa
23.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.3 Market Overview
23.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
23.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
23.6 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
23.7 South Africa
23.8 Morocco
23.9 Other African Countries
24 APAC
24.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.3 Market Overview
24.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
24.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
24.6 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
24.7 China & Hong Kong
24.8 Australia & New Zealand
24.9 India
24.10 Japan
24.11 Rest Of APAC
25 Southeast Asia
25.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
25.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
25.3 Market Overview
25.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
25.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
25.6 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
25.7 Singapore
25.8 Malaysia
25.9 Thailand
25.10 Indonesia
25.11 Other Southeast Asia Countries
26 Competitive Landscape
26.1 Competition Overview
27 Key Company Profiles
28 Other Prominent Vendors
29 Report Summary
29.1 Key Takeaways
30 Quantitative Summary
31 Appendix
31.1 Abbreviations
