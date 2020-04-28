Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Sanitizer Market in US - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US is the largest market for the hand hygiene wash and sanitization industry in the world. The country has witnessed a variety of public health epidemics since the 2000s - SARs in 2004, H5N1 Avian influenza in 2006, and 2009 outbreaks of swine flu. These outbreaks have driven the demand for hand sanitizers significantly. Several scientific studies have revealed horrendous statistics about these infections, which have further boosted the adoption of anti-bacterial and hand disinfectant solutions. Studies have shown that the spread of diarrhea and gastrointestinal illnesses can be reduced by almost 50% by practicing effective hand hygiene.
This has also propelled the demand for hand sanitizers in the country. However, the market has been witnessing a surge in demand for hand sanitizers since the eruption of COVID-19 pandemic. This peak is likely to continue for the next two years and would start to normalize after 2022. The spread of the virus across the country has resulted in heightened sales for hand sanitizers. Commercial product sales have witnessed a sharp increase in revenue as individuals, educational institutes, companies, and industries ramp up their efforts to ensure safety and hygiene.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the hand sanitizer market during the forecast period:
The study considers the present scenario of the US hand sanitizer market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Insights by Vendors
The US hand sanitizer market is currently highly fragmented with many local and international players in the market. The competition is intense. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in hand hygiene and sanitization products. 3M, GOJO Industries, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, and Vi-Jon are the key leading vendors in the US hand sanitizer market. The market concentration in the US is high. Vendors are using new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive growth. The focus is heavily shifting toward the use of natural ingredients in hand sanitizers.
Key Vendors
Other Prominent Vendors
Key Market Insights
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-user
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 History of Hand Sanitizer
7.2 Overview
8 Impact of COVID-19
8.1 Expected Spike and Downfall In Demand
8.2 COVID-19 Impact On Global Trade
8.2.1 Impact on Global Value Chain
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Increasing Influence Of Internet In Shaping End-Users' Purchasing Behavior
9.2 Growing Demand For Flavored & Organic Hand Sanitizers
9.3 COVID- 19 Pandemic Pushing Consumer Spending On Health And Hygiene
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Rise In Number Of Healthcare-Associated Infections
10.2 Growth In Promotional Activities
10.3 Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Increased Concerns over Toxicity In Hand Sanitizers
11.2 Political Turbulences In Key Markets
11.3 Increasing Labor Cost And Cost Trade-Offs
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Value Chain Overview
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Value Chain Analysis
12.1.3 Material Suppliers
12.1.4 Manufacturers
12.1.5 Distributors
12.1.6 Retailers
12.1.7 Online Channels
12.1.8 End-users
13 Market Landscape
13.1 Market Overview
13.1.1 Historic Data 20162018
13.2 Pest Analysis
13.2.1 Political
13.2.2 Economic
13.2.3 Social
13.2.4 Technology
13.3 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis
13.5 Covid-19 Impact On Hand Sanitizer Market
13.6 Entry Of Distilleries In Hand Sanitizer Market
13.7 Sustainability Of Emergency Entry In Hand Sanitizer Market
13.8 Market By Product
13.8.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.9 Market By End-Users
13.9.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.10 Market by Distribution Channels
13.10.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.11 Five Forces Analysis
13.11.1 Threat of New Entrants
13.11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.11.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.11.4 Threat of Substitutes
13.11.5 Competitive Rivalry
14 Product
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Gel-Based
14.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.4 Liquid
14.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.5 Foam-Based
14.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.6 Spray
14.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.7 Hand Wipes
14.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
15 End User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Healthcare
15.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.4 Residential
15.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.5 Government & Military
15.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.6 Hospitality
15.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.7 Corporate
15.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.8 Education
15.8.1 Market Size & Forecast
16 Distribution Channels
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.2.1 Manufacturing, Production, & Distribution
16.2.2 Distribution through Retail Stores
16.2.3 Distribution through Online Websites
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Competitive Overview
18 Key Company Profiles
18.1 The 3M Company
18.1.1 Business Overview
18.1.2 Business Segments
18.1.3 The 3M Company in Global Hand Sanitizer Market
18.1.4 Major Product Offerings
18.1.5 Key Strengths
18.1.6 Key Strategies
18.1.7 Key Opportunities
18.2 GOJO Industries
18.2.1 Business Overview
18.2.2 Business Segments
18.2.3 GOJO Industries in Global Hand Sanitizer Market
18.2.4 Major Product Offerings
18.2.5 Key Strengths
18.2.6 Key Strategies
18.2.7 Key Opportunities
18.3 Procter & Gamble (P&G)
18.3.1 Business Overview
18.3.2 Business Segments
18.3.3 P&G in Global Hand Sanitizer Market
18.3.4 Major Product Offerings
18.3.5 Key Strengths
18.3.6 Key Strategies
18.3.7 Key Opportunities
18.4 Reckitt Benckiser
18.4.1 Business Overview
18.4.2 Business Segments
18.4.3 Reckitt Benckiser in Global Hand Sanitizer Market
18.4.4 Major Product Offerings
18.4.5 Key Strengths
18.4.6 Key Strategies
18.4.7 Key Opportunities
18.5 UNILEVER
18.5.1 Business Overview
18.5.2 Business Segments
18.5.3 Unilever in Global Hand Sanitizer Market
18.5.4 Major Product Offerings
18.5.5 Key Strengths
18.5.6 Key Strategies
18.5.7 Key Opportunities
18.6 VI-JON
18.6.1 Business Overview
18.6.2 Business Segments
18.6.3 Vi-Jon in Global Hand Sanitizer Market
18.6.4 Major Product Offerings
18.6.5 Key Strengths
18.6.6 Key Strategies
18.6.7 Key Opportunities
19 Other Prominent Vendors
19.1 Bath & Body Works
19.1.1 Business Overview
19.1.2 Key Strategies
19.2 Best Sanitizers
19.2.1 Business Overview
19.2.2 Key Strategies
19.3 Bode Chemie
19.3.1 Business Overview
19.3.2 Key Strategies
19.4 Chattem
19.4.1 Business Overview
19.4.2 Key Strategies
19.5 Cleenol Group
19.5.1 Business Overview
19.5.2 Key Strategies
19.6 DEB Group
19.6.1 Business Overview
19.6.2 Key Strategies
19.7 Ecohydra
19.7.1 Business Overview
19.7.2 Key Strategies
19.8 Ecolab
19.8.1 Business Overview
19.8.2 Key Strategies
19.9 Henkel
19.9.1 Business Overview
19.9.2 Key Strategies
19.10 Kimberly-Clark
19.10.1 Business Overview
19.10.2 Key Strategies
19.11 Christeyns Food Hygiene
19.11.1 Business Overview
19.11.2 Key Strategies
19.12 Kutol Products Company
19.12.1 Business Overview
19.12.2 Key Strategies
19.13 Linkwell
19.13.1 Business Overview
19.13.2 Key Strategies
19.14 Lion Corporation
19.14.1 Business Overview
19.14.2 Key Strategies
19.15 Medline Industries
19.15.1 Business Overview
19.15.2 Key Strategies
19.16 Safetec Of America
19.16.1 Business Overview
19.16.2 Key Strategies
19.17 The Himalaya Drug Company
19.17.1 Business Overview
19.17.2 Key Strategies
19.18 Vectair Systems
19.18.1 Business Overview
19.18.2 Key Strategies
19.19 Whiteley Corporation
19.19.1 Business Overview
19.19.2 Key Strategies
19.20 Zoono Group
19.20.1 Business Overview
19.20.2 Key Strategies
20 Report Summary
20.1 Key Takeaways
20.2 Strategic Recommendations
21 Quantitative Summary
21.1 US Market
21.2 Product
21.3 End-Users
21.4 Distribution Channels
22 Appendix
22.1 Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bj8bcs
