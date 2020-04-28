Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Sanitizer Market in US - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US is the largest market for the hand hygiene wash and sanitization industry in the world. The country has witnessed a variety of public health epidemics since the 2000s - SARs in 2004, H5N1 Avian influenza in 2006, and 2009 outbreaks of swine flu. These outbreaks have driven the demand for hand sanitizers significantly. Several scientific studies have revealed horrendous statistics about these infections, which have further boosted the adoption of anti-bacterial and hand disinfectant solutions. Studies have shown that the spread of diarrhea and gastrointestinal illnesses can be reduced by almost 50% by practicing effective hand hygiene.



This has also propelled the demand for hand sanitizers in the country. However, the market has been witnessing a surge in demand for hand sanitizers since the eruption of COVID-19 pandemic. This peak is likely to continue for the next two years and would start to normalize after 2022. The spread of the virus across the country has resulted in heightened sales for hand sanitizers. Commercial product sales have witnessed a sharp increase in revenue as individuals, educational institutes, companies, and industries ramp up their efforts to ensure safety and hygiene.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the hand sanitizer market during the forecast period:

Rise in Health Consciousness among Consumers

Growth in Healthcare-associated Infections

Rise in Demand for Flavored and Organic Hand Sanitizers

The study considers the present scenario of the US hand sanitizer market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Insights by Vendors



The US hand sanitizer market is currently highly fragmented with many local and international players in the market. The competition is intense. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in hand hygiene and sanitization products. 3M, GOJO Industries, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, and Vi-Jon are the key leading vendors in the US hand sanitizer market. The market concentration in the US is high. Vendors are using new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive growth. The focus is heavily shifting toward the use of natural ingredients in hand sanitizers.



Key Vendors

The 3M Company

GOJO Industries

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Reckitt Benckiser Group

The Unilever Group

Vi-Jon

Other Prominent Vendors

Bath & Body Works

Best Sanitizers

BODE Chemie

Chattem

Cleenol Group

Deb Group

EcoHydra

Ecolab

Henkel

Kimberly-Clark

Christeyns Food Hygiene

Kutol Products Company

Linkwell

Lion Corporation

Medline Industries

Safetec of America

The Himalaya Drug Company

Vectair Systems

Whiteley Corporation

Zoono Group

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the US hand sanitizer market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020-2025.

Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 History of Hand Sanitizer

7.2 Overview



8 Impact of COVID-19

8.1 Expected Spike and Downfall In Demand

8.2 COVID-19 Impact On Global Trade

8.2.1 Impact on Global Value Chain



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Increasing Influence Of Internet In Shaping End-Users' Purchasing Behavior

9.2 Growing Demand For Flavored & Organic Hand Sanitizers

9.3 COVID- 19 Pandemic Pushing Consumer Spending On Health And Hygiene



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Rise In Number Of Healthcare-Associated Infections

10.2 Growth In Promotional Activities

10.3 Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Increased Concerns over Toxicity In Hand Sanitizers

11.2 Political Turbulences In Key Markets

11.3 Increasing Labor Cost And Cost Trade-Offs



12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Value Chain Overview

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Value Chain Analysis

12.1.3 Material Suppliers

12.1.4 Manufacturers

12.1.5 Distributors

12.1.6 Retailers

12.1.7 Online Channels

12.1.8 End-users



13 Market Landscape

13.1 Market Overview

13.1.1 Historic Data 20162018

13.2 Pest Analysis

13.2.1 Political

13.2.2 Economic

13.2.3 Social

13.2.4 Technology

13.3 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

13.5 Covid-19 Impact On Hand Sanitizer Market

13.6 Entry Of Distilleries In Hand Sanitizer Market

13.7 Sustainability Of Emergency Entry In Hand Sanitizer Market

13.8 Market By Product

13.8.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.9 Market By End-Users

13.9.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.10 Market by Distribution Channels

13.10.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.11 Five Forces Analysis

13.11.1 Threat of New Entrants

13.11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.11.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.11.4 Threat of Substitutes

13.11.5 Competitive Rivalry



14 Product

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Gel-Based

14.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.4 Liquid

14.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.5 Foam-Based

14.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.6 Spray

14.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.7 Hand Wipes

14.7.1 Market Size & Forecast



15 End User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Healthcare

15.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.4 Residential

15.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.5 Government & Military

15.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.6 Hospitality

15.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.7 Corporate

15.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.8 Education

15.8.1 Market Size & Forecast



16 Distribution Channels

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.2.1 Manufacturing, Production, & Distribution

16.2.2 Distribution through Retail Stores

16.2.3 Distribution through Online Websites



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Competitive Overview



18 Key Company Profiles

18.1 The 3M Company

18.1.1 Business Overview

18.1.2 Business Segments

18.1.3 The 3M Company in Global Hand Sanitizer Market

18.1.4 Major Product Offerings

18.1.5 Key Strengths

18.1.6 Key Strategies

18.1.7 Key Opportunities

18.2 GOJO Industries

18.2.1 Business Overview

18.2.2 Business Segments

18.2.3 GOJO Industries in Global Hand Sanitizer Market

18.2.4 Major Product Offerings

18.2.5 Key Strengths

18.2.6 Key Strategies

18.2.7 Key Opportunities

18.3 Procter & Gamble (P&G)

18.3.1 Business Overview

18.3.2 Business Segments

18.3.3 P&G in Global Hand Sanitizer Market

18.3.4 Major Product Offerings

18.3.5 Key Strengths

18.3.6 Key Strategies

18.3.7 Key Opportunities

18.4 Reckitt Benckiser

18.4.1 Business Overview

18.4.2 Business Segments

18.4.3 Reckitt Benckiser in Global Hand Sanitizer Market

18.4.4 Major Product Offerings

18.4.5 Key Strengths

18.4.6 Key Strategies

18.4.7 Key Opportunities

18.5 UNILEVER

18.5.1 Business Overview

18.5.2 Business Segments

18.5.3 Unilever in Global Hand Sanitizer Market

18.5.4 Major Product Offerings

18.5.5 Key Strengths

18.5.6 Key Strategies

18.5.7 Key Opportunities

18.6 VI-JON

18.6.1 Business Overview

18.6.2 Business Segments

18.6.3 Vi-Jon in Global Hand Sanitizer Market

18.6.4 Major Product Offerings

18.6.5 Key Strengths

18.6.6 Key Strategies

18.6.7 Key Opportunities



19 Other Prominent Vendors

19.1 Bath & Body Works

19.1.1 Business Overview

19.1.2 Key Strategies

19.2 Best Sanitizers

19.2.1 Business Overview

19.2.2 Key Strategies

19.3 Bode Chemie

19.3.1 Business Overview

19.3.2 Key Strategies

19.4 Chattem

19.4.1 Business Overview

19.4.2 Key Strategies

19.5 Cleenol Group

19.5.1 Business Overview

19.5.2 Key Strategies

19.6 DEB Group

19.6.1 Business Overview

19.6.2 Key Strategies

19.7 Ecohydra

19.7.1 Business Overview

19.7.2 Key Strategies

19.8 Ecolab

19.8.1 Business Overview

19.8.2 Key Strategies

19.9 Henkel

19.9.1 Business Overview

19.9.2 Key Strategies

19.10 Kimberly-Clark

19.10.1 Business Overview

19.10.2 Key Strategies

19.11 Christeyns Food Hygiene

19.11.1 Business Overview

19.11.2 Key Strategies

19.12 Kutol Products Company

19.12.1 Business Overview

19.12.2 Key Strategies

19.13 Linkwell

19.13.1 Business Overview

19.13.2 Key Strategies

19.14 Lion Corporation

19.14.1 Business Overview

19.14.2 Key Strategies

19.15 Medline Industries

19.15.1 Business Overview

19.15.2 Key Strategies

19.16 Safetec Of America

19.16.1 Business Overview

19.16.2 Key Strategies

19.17 The Himalaya Drug Company

19.17.1 Business Overview

19.17.2 Key Strategies

19.18 Vectair Systems

19.18.1 Business Overview

19.18.2 Key Strategies

19.19 Whiteley Corporation

19.19.1 Business Overview

19.19.2 Key Strategies

19.20 Zoono Group

19.20.1 Business Overview

19.20.2 Key Strategies



20 Report Summary

20.1 Key Takeaways

20.2 Strategic Recommendations



21 Quantitative Summary

21.1 US Market

21.2 Product

21.3 End-Users

21.4 Distribution Channels



22 Appendix

22.1 Abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bj8bcs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900