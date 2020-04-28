ATLANTA, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Organization Advisory Board Member Dr. Larry Tilley is investigating a possible link between MMR vaccines and COVID-19 . Tilley’s investigation began on March 25, 2020 when he discovered epidemiological data suggesting a possible protective effect from common measles-rubella containing vaccines like MMR.



“Epidemiological data from country after country seems to suggest expanded measles-rubella containing vaccination programs correlate with lower morbidity from COVID-19,” said Tilley.

A possible biological mechanism for the protective effect of measles-rubella vaccines was described in an unreviewed study published recently by scientists at University of Cambridge. This study appears to corroborate for the first time Tilley’s own COVID-19/MMR work submitted to the National Institute of Health’s COVID-19 research team on March 29, 2020.

About Dr. Larry P. Tilley

Dr. Larry P. Tilley is a board-certified internist and medical consultant who currently assists over two dozen pharmaceutical companies in the development of new medications and protocols.

About World Organization

World Organization is a 501c3 nonprofit charity based in Atlanta, Georgia.

