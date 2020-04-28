Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Database Software Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global database software market.



The global database software market reached a value of nearly $78,722.3 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% to nearly $117,369.7 million by 2023. Also, the market is expected to grow to $139,814.2 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.1% and to $196,192.2 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 7.0%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from technological advances, digitization, and economic growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were cyber security, and consumer reluctance.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the database software market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global database software market opportunities and strategies to 2030 report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



This report describes and evaluates the global database software products market. It covers two five-year periods, one three-year period and one six-year period including, 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 forecast period, 2023-2025 forecast period and 2025 -2030 the forecast period.



Going forward, increase in amount of data generated is expected to drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the database software market in the future include increasing number of laws, barriers to entry, and rise in open source software.



The database software market is segmented by type of software into database maintenance management, and database operation management. The database maintenance management market was the largest segment of the database software market, accounting for $40,164 million or 51.0% of the total market in 2019. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 10.9%.



The database software market is also segmented by end use into BFSI, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, healthcare, and others. The others was the largest segment of the database software market by end user, accounting for $ 23,241 million or 29.5% of the total market in 2019. The media & entertainment market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 11.5%.



The database software market is also segmented by type of deployment into cloud, and on-premise. The on-premise market was the largest segment of the database software market by deployment, accounting for $56,107 million or 71.3% of the total market in 2019. The cloud market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 40.5%.



North America was the largest region in the database software market, accounting for 44.2% of the global market in 2019. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the database software market will be Asia-Pacific and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 15.1% and 10.0% respectively from 2019-2022.



The global database software market is highly concentrated with a small number of large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 96.63% of the total market in 2018. Major players in the market include Oracle, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, SAP SE, Amazon, and others.



The top growth potential in the database software market segmented by type of software will arise in the database maintenance management market, which will gain $20,557 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top growth potential in the database software market segmented by type of deployment will arise in the cloud market, which will gain $65,412 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top growth potential in the database software market segmented by type of end user will arise in the others market, which will gain $12,048 million of global annual sales by 2023. The database software market will gain the most in the USA at $10,066 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the database software market include investing in security measures to counter cyber threats, adding a mobile-friendly version to the product list, offering the products and solutions on a subscription or pay-per-usage payment models, and investing in HTAP systems. Player-adopted strategies in the database software industry include expanding business through strategic acquisitions, and expanding through innovation.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the database software companies consider focusing on database security and use of hybrid transactional and analytical processing systems (HTAP), consider expanding through collaborations, leverage technology to maximize reach and increase visibility through a high-performance website and focus on offering their products and solutions on a subscription or pay-per-usage payment models, among other strategies.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/670qdq

