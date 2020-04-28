Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounting Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global accounting services market reached a value of nearly $574.4 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% since 2015.



Growth in the historic period resulted from globalization, outsourcing back-end operations to low-cost economies. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were accounting scandals, regulatory challenges, and unstable political and social situations.



This report describes and evaluates the global accounting services market. It covers two five-year periods, 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 through 2023, the forecast period.



Going forward, changes in standards of financial reporting, technological development and regulatory reforms are expected to drive the market. Shortage of skills could hinder the growth of the accounting services market in the future.



The accounting services market is segmented by type of services into payroll services, tax preparation services, and bookkeeping, financial auditing and other accounting services. The bookkeeping, financial auditing and other accounting services was the largest segment of the accounting market, accounting for $424.18 billion or 73.8% of the total market in 2019. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 6.6%.



North America was the largest region in the accounting services market, accounting for 42.6% of the global market in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the accounting services market will be South America and Eastern Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.4% and 7.7% respectively from 2019-2023.



The global database software market is highly fragmented with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 19.6% of the total market in 2018. Major players in the market include PWC (PricewaterhouseCoopers), Ernst & Young, KPMG, Deloitte, ADP (Automatic Data Processing, Inc.), and others.



The top growth potential in the accounting services market segmented by type of service will arise in the bookkeeping, financial auditing and other accounting services, which will gain $424.2 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The accounting services market will gain the most in the USA at $50.7 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the accounting services market include investing in cloud based accounting software, blockchain technology, communication technology, and artificial intelligence and companies should try automating the redundant processes that involve manual labor. Business strategies adopted by major companies in the accounting services market include investing in technology to digitalize the business, expanding in other geographies, integrate and gain competitive advantage and in acquisitions and mergers to strengthen their service offerings.



