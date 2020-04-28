SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, after the market close and host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 12, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Conference Call Details:
Tuesday, May 12th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time
Toll Free: 877-407-0792
International: 201-689-8263
Conference ID: 13702897
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139556
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose. For more information, please visit: www.opiant.com.
