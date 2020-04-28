Delivers 300,000 aluminum bottles of Alkaline88® in 500ml sustainable single-serve packaging to the California and Texas markets.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) (the “Company”), a producer of bottled alkaline water, flavored-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. The Company announces today that it has delivered approximately 300,000 eco-friendly aluminum bottles to the California and Texas markets.



“We are pleased to announce that Alkaline88® received its largest order to date for its new 500-ml environmentally friendly aluminum bottles. We delivered approximately 300,000 bottles to two regional customers located in the California and Texas markets. Since our launch in February, we have seen a keen interest in this innovative and truly sustainable offering. While still early in the cycle, we see backlog building for this product that is being well received by our consumers. In addition, we are seeing retailers increase shelf space for eco-friendly merchandise as consumer demand for sustainable packaging options continues to grow. As such, our brand extension to aluminum bottles has been very timely. As a Company, we are strong advocates of a renewable future and remain committed to providing smarter and innovative packaging solutions for the environmentally-conscious consumer.

“Our family of brands, Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD Infused™, include a growing portfolio of products that are in-demand and resonate with consumers. By leveraging our existing distribution network, our channel relationships, and now a growing online presence, we are well-positioned to take advantage of a tremendous opportunity ahead of us,” stated Richard Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.

Further to the Company’s press release of April 14, 2020, Nasdaq has given the extraordinary market conditions, determined to toll the compliance periods for bid price requirements through June 30, 2020. Accordingly, the Company will now have until December 21, 2020 to regain compliance with the $1 closing bid price requirement under the NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) is a producer of bottled alkaline water, flavored-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes. The Company recently announced a broad line of CBD infused products, which include ingestibles and topical products. For its ingestibles line, the A88™ Infused Beverage Division Inc. intends to produce CBD infused drinks, beverage shots, tinctures, capsules, and powder packs. For its topicals line, the A88™ Infused Products Inc. produces salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath-salt all made with lab-tested full-spectrum hemp. To purchase A88CBD™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently pursuing a national multi-channel, mass-market expansion strategy with a direct-to-warehouse model and co-packaging facilities that are strategically located 600 miles within 95% of the U.S. population. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

The Company intends to comply in full with all federal, state, and local laws, rules and regulations as the Company develops its CBD-infused ingestible products. The Company will not pursue the commercial production or sale of CBD-infused ingestible products until legally permitted. The Company is closely watching and responding to all regulatory developments within the FDA and in each individual U.S. state, and plans to launch its CBD infused ingestible products accordingly.

