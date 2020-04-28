GREENWICH, Conn., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQL) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today its financial results and related information for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.



As previously announced by the Company, our Board of Directors had declared monthly common stock distributions through June 30, 2020. While no decision has yet been made with regard to the Company’s common stock distributions for July, August and September, we believe that the Company’s Board of Directors will likely elect to reduce or suspend the Company’s distributions for those months. In light of current economic and market conditions, specifically as a result of the global crisis caused by the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we believe that no reliance should be placed on the prospect for any particular level of distribution for those months, or for any other periods.





During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the U.S. loan market exhibited a heightened level of volatility. While U.S. loan prices remained relatively stable throughout February 2020, the increasingly negative sentiment associated with the economic ramifications of the rapid spread of COVID-19 led to a precipitous decline in U.S. loan prices during March 2020, with the S&P / LSTA Leveraged Loan Index declining to a low of 76.23% of par value on March 23, 2020 and ending March 31, 2020 at 82.85% of par value. We believe that the COVID-19 pandemic represents an extraordinary circumstance that materially impacts the fair value of the Company’s investments. As a result, the fair value of the Company’s portfolio investments may be further negatively impacted after March 31, 2020 by circumstances and events that are not yet known.





As of March 31, 2020 net asset value (“NAV”) per share was $3.32, compared with the NAV per share of $5.12 at the prior quarter end.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2020 we recorded GAAP net investment income of approximately $6.4 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to $8.4 million, or $0.18 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.



We recorded net realized losses on investments of approximately $0.3 million and unrealized depreciation of approximately $85.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to unrealized depreciation of $13.3 million and no net realized gains or losses on investments for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in unrealized depreciation was due primarily to the negative economic impact and the increased uncertainty caused by COVID-19.



In total, we had a net decrease in net assets from operations of approximately $79.4 million, or $1.62 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with a net decrease in net assets from operations of $4.9 million, or $0.10 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.





Total investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 amounted to approximately $10.8 million, which represents a decrease of approximately $2.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2019. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020 the components of investment income were as follows:



$5.7 million from our debt investments,



$4.8 million from our collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity investments, and



$0.4 million from all other sources.





Our total expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were approximately $4.5 million, which represents a decrease of approximately $0.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2019.





During the first quarter of 2020, we made investments of approximately $7.4 million and received, or were entitled to receive, proceeds of approximately $11.1 million from sales of investments, and $12.0 million from repayments and amortization payments on our debt investments.





As of March 31, 2020 the following metrics applied (note that none of these values represent a total return to shareholders):



The weighted average yield of our debt investments was 8.8% at current cost, compared with 9.1% as of December 31, 2019. The weighted average effective yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 9.7%, compared with 11.0% as of December 31, 2019. The weighted average cash distribution yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 14.4%, compared with 22.1% as of December 31, 2019.





Our weighted average credit rating was 2.2 based on total fair value and 2.5 based on total principal value at the end of the first quarter of 2020, compared with 2.2 based on total fair value and 2.4 based on total principal value, as of December 31, 2019.





As of March 31, 2020, we had two debt investments on non-accrual status, with a combined fair value of $5.2 million. Also, as of March 31, 2020, our preferred equity investments in one of our portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, with a combined fair value of $0.4 million.

OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Non-affiliated/non-control investments (cost: $450,240,880 and $467,828,907, respectively) $ 261,381,550 $ 361,985,203 Affiliated investments (cost: $16,836,822 and $16,836,822, respectively) 384,296 2,816,790 Cash equivalents 7,825,820 14,410,486 Restricted cash — 2,050,452 Securities sold not settled 1,732,979 — Interest and distributions receivable 1,566,824 3,480,036 Other assets 490,255 523,626 Total assets $ 273,381,724 $ 385,266,593 LIABILITIES Notes payable – 6.50% Unsecured Notes (net of deferred issuance costs of $1,299,705 and $1,380,658, respectively) $ 63,070,520 $ 62,989,567 Notes payable – 6.25% Unsecured Notes (net of deferred issuance costs of $1,418,749 and $1,476,878, respectively) 43,372,001 43,313,872 Notes payable – Credit Facility (net of deferred issuance costs of $10,051) — 28,080,550 Base management fee and net investment income incentive fee payable to

affiliate 1,231,210 1,480,653 Accrued interest payable 481,498 632,235 Accrued expenses 487,944 771,174 Total liabilities 108,643,173 137,268,051 NET ASSETS Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 49,589,607

and 48,448,987 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 495,895 484,489 Capital in excess of par value 457,810,322 451,839,302 Total accumulated losses (293,567,666 ) (204,325,249 ) Total net assets 164,738,551 247,998,542 Total liabilities and net assets $ 273,381,724 $ 385,266,593 Net asset value per common share $ 3.32 $ 5.12







OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2020 Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2019 INVESTMENT INCOME From non-affiliated investments: Interest income – debt investments $ 5,654,255 $ 7,148,481 Income from securitization vehicles and investments 4,759,070 6,846,925 Other income 411,363 229,708 Total investment income from non-affiliated investments 10,824,688 14,225,114 Total investment income 10,824,688 14,225,114 EXPENSES Interest expense 2,173,468 2,149,841 Base management fees 1,231,210 1,626,538 Professional fees 473,989 367,251 Compensation expense 200,348 232,928 General and administrative 373,182 328,517 Total expenses before incentive fees 4,452,197 4,705,075 Net investment income incentive fees — 1,156,051 Total expenses 4,452,197 5,861,126 Net investment income 6,372,491 8,363,988 Net change in unrealized (depreciation)/appreciation on investments: Non-Affiliated investments (83,015,626 ) 4,228,650 Affiliated investments (2,432,494 ) (1,450,286 ) Total net change in unrealized (depreciation)/appreciation on investments (85,448,120 ) 5,678,936 Net realized losses: Non-Affiliated investments (277,173 ) (1,278,866 ) Extinguishment of debt (5,211 ) (14,106 ) Total net realized losses (282,384 ) (1,292,972 ) Net (decrease)/increase in net assets resulting from operations $ (79,358,013 ) $ 12,749,952 Net increase in net assets resulting from net investment income per common share

(Basic and Diluted) $ 0.13 $ 0.18 Net (decrease)/increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share

(Basic and Diluted) $ (1.62 ) $ 0.27 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (Basic and Diluted) 49,137,570 47,650,959 Distributions per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20







FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – (unaudited)

Financial highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are as follows:

Per Share Data Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2020 Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2019 Net asset value as of beginning of period $ 5.12 $ 6.60 Net investment income(1) 0.13 0.18 Net realized and unrealized (losses)/gains(2) (1.73 ) 0.09 Net increase in net asset value from operations (1.60 ) 0.27 Distributions per share from net investment income (0.17 ) (0.17 ) Tax return of capital distributions(3) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Total distributions (0.20 ) (0.20 ) Effect of shares issued/repurchased, gross — — Net asset value at end of period $ 3.32 $ 6.67 Per share market value at beginning of period $ 5.44 $ 6.47 Per share market value at end of period $ 2.55 $ 6.50 Total return based on Market Value(4) (50.73 )% 3.55 % Total return based on Net Asset Value(5) (31.25 )% 4.09 % Shares outstanding at end of period 49,589,607 47,650,959 Ratios/Supplemental Data(8) Net assets at end of period (000’s) $ 164,739 $ 317,944 Average net assets (000’s) 207,092 316,334 Ratio of operating expenses to average net assets(6) 8.60 % 7.41 % Ratio of net investment income to average net assets(6) 12.31 % 10.58 % Portfolio turnover rate(7) 2.17 % 0.91 %

(1)Represents per share net investment income for the period, based upon average shares outstanding.

(2)Net realized and unrealized gains include rounding adjustments to reconcile change in net asset value per share.

(3)Management monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a tax return of capital may occur for the year. To the extent the Company’s taxable earnings fall below the total amount of the Company’s distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a tax return of capital to the Company’s stockholders. The ultimate tax character of the Company’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year.

(4)Total return based on market value equals the increase or decrease of ending market value over beginning market value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning market value, assuming distribution reinvestment prices obtained under the Company’s distribution reinvestment plan, excluding any discounts. Total return is not annualized.

(5)Total return based on net asset value equals the increase or decrease of ending net asset value over beginning net asset value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning net asset value. Total return is not annualized.

(6)Annualized.

(7)Portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the lesser of the year-to-date cash investment sales and debt repayments or year-to-date cash investment purchases over the average of the total investments at fair value.

(8)The following table provides supplemental performance ratios (annualized) measured for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 Ratio of operating expenses to average net assets: Operating expenses before incentive fees 8.60 % 5.95 % Net investment income incentive fees — % 1.46 % Ratio of expenses, excluding interest expense 4.40 % 4.69 %

