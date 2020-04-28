GREENWICH, Conn., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQL) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today its financial results and related information for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

  • As previously announced by the Company, our Board of Directors had declared monthly common stock distributions through June 30, 2020. While no decision has yet been made with regard to the Company’s common stock distributions for July, August and September, we believe that the Company’s Board of Directors will likely elect to reduce or suspend the Company’s distributions for those months. In light of current economic and market conditions, specifically as a result of the global crisis caused by the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we believe that no reliance should be placed on the prospect for any particular level of distribution for those months, or for any other periods.

  • During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the U.S. loan market exhibited a heightened level of volatility. While U.S. loan prices remained relatively stable throughout February 2020, the increasingly negative sentiment associated with the economic ramifications of the rapid spread of COVID-19 led to a precipitous decline in U.S. loan prices during March 2020, with the S&P / LSTA Leveraged Loan Index declining to a low of 76.23% of par value on March 23, 2020 and ending March 31, 2020 at 82.85% of par value. We believe that the COVID-19 pandemic represents an extraordinary circumstance that materially impacts the fair value of the Company’s investments. As a result, the fair value of the Company’s portfolio investments may be further negatively impacted after March 31, 2020 by circumstances and events that are not yet known. 

  • As of March 31, 2020 net asset value (“NAV”) per share was $3.32, compared with the NAV per share of $5.12 at the prior quarter end. 

    • For the quarter ended March 31, 2020 we recorded GAAP net investment income of approximately $6.4 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to $8.4 million, or $0.18 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

    • We recorded net realized losses on investments of approximately $0.3 million and unrealized depreciation of approximately $85.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to unrealized depreciation of $13.3 million and no net realized gains or losses on investments for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in unrealized depreciation was due primarily to the negative economic impact and the increased uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

    • In total, we had a net decrease in net assets from operations of approximately $79.4 million, or $1.62 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with a net decrease in net assets from operations of $4.9 million, or $0.10 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

  • Total investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 amounted to approximately $10.8 million, which represents a decrease of approximately $2.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2019. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020 the components of investment income were as follows:

    • $5.7 million from our debt investments,

    • $4.8 million from our collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity investments, and

    • $0.4 million from all other sources.

  • Our total expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were approximately $4.5 million, which represents a decrease of approximately $0.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • During the first quarter of 2020, we made investments of approximately $7.4 million and received, or were entitled to receive, proceeds of approximately $11.1 million from sales of investments, and $12.0 million from repayments and amortization payments on our debt investments.

  • As of March 31, 2020 the following metrics applied (note that none of these values represent a total return to shareholders):

    • The weighted average yield of our debt investments was 8.8% at current cost, compared with 9.1% as of December 31, 2019.
    • The weighted average effective yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 9.7%, compared with 11.0% as of December 31, 2019.
    • The weighted average cash distribution yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 14.4%, compared with 22.1% as of December 31, 2019.

  • Our weighted average credit rating was 2.2 based on total fair value and 2.5 based on total principal value at the end of the first quarter of 2020, compared with 2.2 based on total fair value and 2.4 based on total principal value, as of December 31, 2019.

  • As of March 31, 2020, we had two debt investments on non-accrual status, with a combined fair value of $5.2 million. Also, as of March 31, 2020, our preferred equity investments in one of our portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, with a combined fair value of $0.4 million.

OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

  March 31, 2020  December 31, 2019 
  (unaudited)    
ASSETS        
Non-affiliated/non-control investments (cost: $450,240,880 and $467,828,907, respectively) $261,381,550  $361,985,203 
Affiliated investments (cost: $16,836,822 and $16,836,822, respectively)  384,296   2,816,790 
Cash equivalents  7,825,820   14,410,486 
Restricted cash     2,050,452 
Securities sold not settled  1,732,979    
Interest and distributions receivable  1,566,824   3,480,036 
Other assets  490,255   523,626 
Total assets $273,381,724  $385,266,593 
LIABILITIES        
Notes payable – 6.50% Unsecured Notes (net of deferred issuance costs of $1,299,705 and $1,380,658, respectively) $63,070,520  $62,989,567 
Notes payable – 6.25% Unsecured Notes (net of deferred issuance costs of $1,418,749 and $1,476,878, respectively)  43,372,001   43,313,872 
Notes payable – Credit Facility (net of deferred issuance costs of $10,051)     28,080,550 
Base management fee and net investment income incentive fee payable to
affiliate		  1,231,210   1,480,653 
Accrued interest payable  481,498   632,235 
Accrued expenses  487,944   771,174 
Total liabilities  108,643,173   137,268,051 
         
NET ASSETS        
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 49,589,607
and 48,448,987 shares issued and outstanding, respectively		  495,895   484,489 
Capital in excess of par value  457,810,322   451,839,302 
Total accumulated losses  (293,567,666)  (204,325,249)
Total net assets  164,738,551   247,998,542 
Total liabilities and net assets $273,381,724  $385,266,593 
Net asset value per common share $3.32  $5.12 



OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

  Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2020		  Three Months
Ended 
March 31, 2019		 
INVESTMENT INCOME        
From non-affiliated investments:        
Interest income – debt investments $5,654,255  $7,148,481 
Income from securitization vehicles and investments  4,759,070   6,846,925 
Other income    411,363   229,708 
Total investment income from non-affiliated investments  10,824,688   14,225,114 
Total investment income  10,824,688   14,225,114 
EXPENSES        
Interest expense  2,173,468   2,149,841 
Base management fees  1,231,210   1,626,538 
Professional fees  473,989   367,251 
Compensation expense  200,348   232,928 
General and administrative  373,182   328,517 
Total expenses before incentive fees  4,452,197   4,705,075 
Net investment income incentive fees     1,156,051 
Total expenses  4,452,197   5,861,126 
Net investment income  6,372,491   8,363,988 
Net change in unrealized (depreciation)/appreciation on investments:        
Non-Affiliated investments  (83,015,626  4,228,650 
Affiliated investments  (2,432,494  (1,450,286)
Total net change in unrealized (depreciation)/appreciation on investments  (85,448,120  5,678,936 
Net realized losses:        
Non-Affiliated investments  (277,173)  (1,278,866)
Extinguishment of debt  (5,211)  (14,106)
Total net realized losses  (282,384)  (1,292,972)
Net (decrease)/increase in net assets resulting from operations $(79,358,013 $12,749,952 
Net increase in net assets resulting from net investment income per common share
(Basic and Diluted)		 $0.13  $0.18 
Net (decrease)/increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share
(Basic and Diluted)		 $(1.62 $0.27 
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding        
(Basic and Diluted)  49,137,570   47,650,959 
Distributions per share $0.20  $0.20 



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – (unaudited)

Financial highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are as follows:

Per Share Data Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2020		  Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2019		 
Net asset value as of beginning of period $5.12  $6.60 
Net investment income(1)  0.13   0.18 
Net realized and unrealized (losses)/gains(2)  (1.73  0.09 
Net increase in net asset value from operations  (1.60)  0.27 
Distributions per share from net investment income  (0.17)  (0.17)
Tax return of capital distributions(3)  (0.03)  (0.03)
Total distributions  (0.20)  (0.20)
Effect of shares issued/repurchased, gross      
Net asset value at end of period $3.32  $6.67 
Per share market value at beginning of period $5.44  $6.47 
Per share market value at end of period $2.55  $6.50 
Total return based on Market Value(4)  (50.73)%  3.55%
Total return based on Net Asset Value(5)  (31.25)%  4.09%
Shares outstanding at end of period  49,589,607   47,650,959 
         
Ratios/Supplemental Data(8)        
Net assets at end of period (000’s) $164,739  $317,944 
Average net assets (000’s)  207,092   316,334 
Ratio of operating expenses to average net assets(6)  8.60%  7.41%
Ratio of net investment income to average net assets(6)  12.31%  10.58%
Portfolio turnover rate(7)  2.17%  0.91%

(1)Represents per share net investment income for the period, based upon average shares outstanding.
(2)Net realized and unrealized gains include rounding adjustments to reconcile change in net asset value per share.
(3)Management monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a tax return of capital may occur for the year. To the extent the Company’s taxable earnings fall below the total amount of the Company’s distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a tax return of capital to the Company’s stockholders. The ultimate tax character of the Company’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year.
(4)Total return based on market value equals the increase or decrease of ending market value over beginning market value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning market value, assuming distribution reinvestment prices obtained under the Company’s distribution reinvestment plan, excluding any discounts. Total return is not annualized.
(5)Total return based on net asset value equals the increase or decrease of ending net asset value over beginning net asset value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning net asset value. Total return is not annualized.
(6)Annualized.
(7)Portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the lesser of the year-to-date cash investment sales and debt repayments or year-to-date cash investment purchases over the average of the total investments at fair value.
(8)The following table provides supplemental performance ratios (annualized) measured for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:

  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020		  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019		 
Ratio of operating expenses to average net assets:        
Operating expenses before incentive fees  8.60%  5.95%
Net investment income incentive fees  %  1.46%
Ratio of expenses, excluding interest expense  4.40%  4.69%

About Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy.  Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

