NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in business-focused interactive video Webinar, CRM, marketing, and sales enablement applications, announced the commencement of its Japan operations, signaling the launch of its global expansion strategy. The Company is now offering in-country, native language sales and support personnel in Japan. The Company intends to drive international revenue growth through its “sales by locals to locals” strategy.



The Company is currently offering its verb CRM, interactive video-based CRM application to the local Japanese enterprise market. In the coming weeks, VERB also expects to offer a small business version of its verb CRM applications as well as its much-anticipated verb LIVE application. verb LIVE is the Company’s expected forthcoming live broadcast interactive webinar app that features in-video clickable action links that eliminate friction from the webinar sales process by allowing viewers to make purchases quickly and seamlessly by clicking on the products featured right in the video broadcast.

The Company’s entrance to the Japanese business market, one of the largest global economies, was almost a year in planning and required the expertise of local professionals, particularly those skilled and experienced in the development and implementation of business ventures in Japan by American companies. Collectively, these professionals have more than three decades of experience in launching American products and services and conducting business operations in Japan. The Company’s Japan operations are expected to target several verticals for its sales enablement applications, including, but not limited to, insurance, financial services, and other large enterprise sales verticals.

The Company’s international bet is already paying off with new Japan-based clients signing-on as well as existing U.S.-based clients signing-on for their own expansion plans in Japan, leveraging the power of VERB’s sales enablement platform and local in-country capabilities.

Scott Murdoch, General Manager, Japan division of Sisel International, a current VERB enterprise client stated “During this time more than ever, it’s critical to have a sales enablement platform to support and empower your sales force to work effectively remotely. Japan, in particular, represents the largest opportunity and current revenue stream for Sisel and we are very confident that our partnership with Verb Japan will be the catalyst needed that not only helps get us through this time, but also puts us on a trajectory of customer acquisition and retention like we’ve never seen before.”

Kazuhisa Haginaka, Chief Marketing Officer, Integrity Japan a new VERB client stated “We partnered with Verb Japan to deliver a world class sales enablement platform for our growing sales force. We believe that this partnership and VERB’s industry leading technology will help us differentiate our product offering and empower our team to engage clients in the way clients want to engage. Interactive video, social sharing and texting with the Verb platform will give us the scale, reliability and analytics we need to achieve our corporate goals.”

VERB CEO, Rory J. Cutaia stated “Our applications are already in use in more than 60 countries in 40 languages; data points we’re very proud of. But we recognize the growth opportunity that a well-planned and well-executed ‘sales by locals to locals’ strategy represents. Our sales enablement platform, including our verb CRM and forthcoming interactive video webinar application have global appeal, global relevance, and as we’ve demonstrated, global demand. We’re now executing our plan to monetize that demand and establish VERB as the global leader in video-based sales enablement tools for what we believe to be the new sales paradigm. We believe that savvy sales and marketing executives recognize that the entire process of selling has changed, especially now in the shadow of COVID-19. We believe that reliance on the old systems, processes, and applications is misplaced and it’s as much about scale as it is about survival. Either you recognize change has occurred and adopt the best new tools available in the market or become marginalized by those that do”.

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is rapidly emerging as a market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management ("CRM") sales and marketing applications. With offices in California and Utah, VERB provides next-generation CRM, lead generation, sales enablement, and video marketing software applications to sales-based organizations in 60 countries and in 48 languages. The Company's proprietary and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results with some customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company's technology is also being integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms offered by other third-party suppliers, including Salesforce and Microsoft, among others. For more information, please visit: verb.tech .

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “will,” “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release including, without limitation, the Company’s belief that its new “sales by locals to locals” will drive international revenue growth; the Company’s expectations regarding the forthcoming release of its verb LIVE application; the Company’s belief that the statements made by management of Japan Sisel and Integrity, regarding expectations surrounding the relationship with the Company and the performance of the Company’s products, are accurate; and the Company’s belief that the entire process of selling has changed, especially in light of COVID-19, are forward-looking statements and considerations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual future results of the Company could differ from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, adverse domestic and foreign economic and market conditions, including demand for the Company’s products and services; plans and objectives of management for future operations or products; the market acceptance or future success of the Company’s products, and the Company’s future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov ). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

855.250.2300, ext.107

info@verb.tech