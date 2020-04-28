RALEIGH, N.C., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a rapidly growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.



Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020 Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time Domestic: 800-289-0571 International: 720-543-0206 Conference ID: 6176462 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139300

About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of products that includes utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) technology to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI's marketed products address serious and debilitating conditions, including chronic pain, opioid dependence, and opioid-induced constipation.

Contact:

Tirth T. Patel

Director of Investor Relations

tpatel@bdsi.com

(919) 582-0294