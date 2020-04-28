Potency demonstrated across geographically diverse strains including antibiotic-resistant isolates



Data published online in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy

PRINCETON, N.J., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBP Biosciences, a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to research, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for the global market, today announced the publication of research evaluating the in vitro activity of its clinical-stage, third-generation, oral and intravenous tetracycline candidate, KBP-7072, against the gram negative pathogen Acinetobacter baumannii. KBP-7072, demonstrated potent activity against geographically-diverse strains of A. baumannii including carbapenem-resistant, colistin-resistant and tetracycline-resistant isolates. The study was published online in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy (DOI: 10.1128/AAC.02375-19).

“The growing threat of antimicrobial resistance is a global phenomenon, which requires innovation by pharmaceutical companies to address this growing challenge,” said Dr. Zhenhua Huang, executive chairman of KBP Biosciences. “Acinetobacter has become a particularly serious public health problem in China and this includes resistance to antibiotics of last resort. Results from this study suggest that KBP-7072 may be a future option against this serious gram negative pathogen.”

The study evaluated the in vitro activity of KBP-7072 compared to other agents against 531 A. baumannii strains collected in the U.S., Europe, Asia-pacific and Latin America. Isolates included carbapenem-resistant, colistin-resistant, tetracycline-resistant and extended-spectrum beta-lactamase- and metallo-beta-lactamase-producing isolates. Overall, KBP-7072 showed activity comparable to colistin ((MIC50/90 = 0.25/1 mg/L for KBP-7072 vs. < 0.5/1 mg/L for colistin; KBP-7072 inhibiting 99.2% of isolates at < 2 mg/L compared to 92.8% for colistin). Against 38 colistin-resistant strains, KBP-7072 showed an MIC50/90 of 0.5/1 mg/L (100% inhibited at < 2 mg/L) vs. >8/>8 mg/L for colistin (0% inhibited at < 2 mg/L). The study demonstrated that KBP-7072 is a promising antibiotic candidate for the treatment of A. baumannii infections.

“KBP’s objective is to strategically leverage China-based drug discovery and R&D expertise to develop differentiated pharmaceuticals for the global markets,” said Thijs Spoor, Chief Executive Officer of KBP. “The KBP-7072 program, which is supported by various government grants, is being developed in both intravenous and oral formulations and is active against a broad range of pathogens including those that are tetracycline-resistant. This study supports continued development of KBP-7072 and we plan to pursue global approval of KBP-7072 following on from recent discussions with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration regarding the most efficient path forward, and we expect that there will be strong commercial markets for the drug including in China where we have a strong local presence. Antibiotic resistance is far more prevalent there than in North America or Europe, and the Chinese government has made combatting antimicrobial resistance a top priority.”

About KBP Biosciences

KBP Biosciences is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of new chemical entities with known mechanisms of action targeting underserved patient populations. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, KBP Biosciences has strong capabilities from Discovery and CMC through global clinical development and registration. The Company principally devotes its resources to three therapeutic areas: major organ protection, inflammation & autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives.

The Company’s lead program, KBP-5074, a non-steroidal MRA discovered and developed by KBP’s scientists, is currently in a global Phase 2b clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled hypertension in moderate and severe Chronic Kidney Disease patients. KBP is also developing KBP-7072, a Phase 2 ready third generation aminomethylcycline for the treatment of multiple strains of drug resistant infections with high activity against certain key pathogens.

KBP has built a proprietary R&D platform aimed at the discovery and development of global first-in-class compounds. The platform includes a compound library which is the basis of new compound discovery, a bacterium library aimed at multi-drug resistant bacteria, and an in vivo pharmacology platform for screening and testing new compounds. KBP Biosciences is actively seeking to identify additional promising therapeutic opportunities and further develop its product portfolio.

