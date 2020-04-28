SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to investor and media inquiries, IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX V:IGX)(OTCQX:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx") provided an update regarding its micro-processing license application for its Montreal, Quebec facility that is currently being reviewed by Health Canada, in accordance with the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations.



“Based on recent conversations with Health Canada’s Controlled Substances and Cannabis Branch, which is reviewing our application, we were expecting to receive our micro-processing license sometime in April,” said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “Health Canada has continued to review applications for new cannabis licenses and security-clearance applications during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, as its staff are operating remotely with a limited ability to perform certain functions, we have to accept the possibility of a delay.”

“The good news is that a delay, if any, should be temporary, and we remain confident that our micro-processing application will be approved,” continued Dr. Zerbe. “Once that happens, IntelGenx will be able to commence commercial production of cannabis-infused VersaFilm® for our partner, Tilray®. We look forward to providing further updates on our progress as developments unfold.”

