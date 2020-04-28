JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX ), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS, will participate in a panel discussion on fungal pathogens and the emerging treatment landscape at Maxim Group’s Infectious Disease Virtual Conference on May 5, 2020.



Panel Details:

Topic: Antifungals

Time: 12:15 p.m. EDT to 1:45 p.m. EDT

To register for the virtual conference, please click here: Infectious Disease Virtual Conference: The Renaissance of the Anti-infective Sector.

“The current pandemic has highlighted how devastating infectious diseases can be and reinforced the importance of proactively developing novel anti-infectives capable of combating emerging threats in our never-ending warfare against evolving pathogens,” said Dr. Taglietti. “There has been little innovation in the antifungal treatment landscape over the last 20 years and we hope to contribute to the field by advancing a new class of antifungals with the potential to treat a broad range of fungal infections, from common vaginal yeast infections, where there is only one oral treatment available for women, to life-threatening infections such as Candida auris, an emerging fungal pathogen designated by the CDC as an urgent global health threat.”

SCYNEXIS is focused on advancing its lead candidate, ibrexafungerp, a broad-spectrum, oral and intravenous antifungal agent representing a novel therapeutic class with the potential to combat pathogens resistant to current treatment options. SCYNEXIS recently released positive top-line results from its second pivotal Phase 3 study (VANISH-306) of oral ibrexafungerp for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), commonly known as vaginal yeast infection and plans to submit a New Drug Application for this indication in the second half of 2020. SCYNEXIS also recently released the second set of positive interim results from its ongoing Phase 3 study (FURI) evaluating oral ibrexafungerp as a salvage treatment in patients with difficult-to-treat mucocutaneous and invasive fungal infections that are refractory to or intolerant of current standards of care, or require a non-azole oral step-down therapy for treatment of azole-resistant Candida species.

About Maxim’s Infectious Disease Virtual Conference

The Infectious Disease Virtual Conference is being presented by Maxim Group, LLC (Maxim). There will be four panels of companies in various stages of development, from early stage to near commercialization, that represent the next wave of innovation in the healthcare industry. Please contact Soraya Dorce (sdorce@maximgrp.com) or visit M-Vest for more information and to register for the conference.

About Ibrexafungerp

Ibrexafungerp [pronounced eye-BREX-ah-FUN-jerp] is an investigational antifungal agent and the first representative of a novel class of structurally-distinct glucan synthase inhibitors, triterpenoids. This agent combines the well-established activity of glucan synthase inhibitors with the potential flexibility of having oral and intravenous (IV) formulations. Ibrexafungerp is currently in development for the treatment of fungal infections caused primarily by Candida (including C. auris) and Aspergillus species. It has demonstrated broad-spectrum antifungal activity, in vitro and in vivo, against multidrug-resistant pathogens, including azole- and echinocandin-resistant strains. The FDA has granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for the formulations of ibrexafungerp for the indications of invasive candidiasis (IC) (including candidemia), invasive aspergillosis (IA) and VVC, and has granted Orphan Drug Designation for the IC and IA indications. Ibrexafungerp is formerly known as SCY-078.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company committed to positively impacting the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections by developing innovative therapies. The SCYNEXIS team has extensive experience in the life sciences industry, having discovered and developed more than 30 innovative medicines over a broad range of therapeutic areas. SCYNEXIS's lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a novel IV/oral antifungal agent in Phase 3 clinical and preclinical development for the treatment of multiple serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by Candida and Aspergillus species. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com .

Forward Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release regarding expected future events or results are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited, to: risks inherent in SCYNEXIS's ability to successfully develop and obtain FDA approval for ibrexafungerp; the expected costs of studies and when they might begin or be concluded; and SCYNEXIS's reliance on third parties to conduct SCYNEXIS's clinical studies. These and other risks are described more fully in SCYNEXIS's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors" and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. SCYNEXIS undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

