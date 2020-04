JASPER, Ind., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL)



The Board of Directors of Kimball International, Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share for all outstanding shares of common stock payable July 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 25, 2020.

About Kimball International, Inc.

