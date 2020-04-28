CHANTILLY, Va., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizant, a trusted leader in IT modernization, DevOps automation, Agile transformation, and identity and access management solutions, has appointed Jim Ballard as the company’s first Chief Accountability Officer (CAO), reporting to CEO, Alba M. Alemán.

Ballard, who has served on Citizant’s board of directors since 2009, will help instill a culture of accountability and performance across Citizant’s management team as they pursue organizational results, strategic corporate priorities, and a compassionate response to COVID-19. His leadership style and business ethos align closely with Citizant’s values and will yield significant results in employee engagement, customer confidence, and company growth.

“Jim understands Citizant’s culture, capabilities, and passion for a vibrant human experience. He has a track record of instilling accountability as an officer in the U.S. Navy and as a successful growth leader in the government IT services contracting community,” said Alemán. "Now more than ever, our customers, employees, and communities need us to preserve, protect, and create jobs. I trust Jim to help us strengthen our discipline with healthy and productive accountability discussions.”

“Like many growth-oriented companies with enormous potential, Citizant’s leaders constantly face challenges in pursuit of new initiatives while balancing the need to focus on key activities that drive performance in support of the company’s strategic goals,” said Ballard. “Citizant’s leadership team will hopefully benefit from having a committed, impartial outsider to lead their accountability practice, establish appropriate needle movers, and help mediate and mentor when faced with competing priorities.”

Ballard serves as chairman of the board for Preferred Systems Solutions, a company he joined through the acquisition of Ballard’s previous firm, Global Services & Solutions. He also served in senior executive roles, including President & COO, of Perot Systems Government Services from 2002-2007. Ballard had a successful, 24-year career in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine program, from which he retired at the rank of Captain.

About Citizant

Citizant designs and delivers smarter, leaner business and IT transformation solutions for the U.S. government. The company employs leading experts in Agile transformation, DevSecOps automation, enterprise data management, process improvement, and program management. Citizant invests in mature business practices to ensure delivery excellence and its Civilian Business Unit was recently appraised at Maturity Level 3 for both CMMI® Development and Services Version 2.0, making Citizant the 4th company worldwide to achieve this distinction. The company is also certified in ISO 9001:2015 for Talent Acquisition, ISO 20000-1:2018 for Shared Services, and ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security. Citizant is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with offices in Washington, D.C., and employees supporting government customers in more than 30 states. More information about the company is available at www.citizant.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Citizant or on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/citizant).

Christine Brown Citizant, Inc. 7036871676 CBrown@citizant.com