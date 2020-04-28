Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antithrombotic Drugs Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Antithrombotic Drugs market.



The global antithrombotic drugs market reached a value of nearly $35,801.9 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% since 2015.



Growth in the historic period resulted from aging population and emerging markets. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were patent expiry of drugs, pricing, high costs of drug approval.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the antithrombotic drugs market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global antithrombotic drugs opportunities and strategies to 2030 report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



This report describes and evaluates the global antithrombotic drugs market. It covers one five-year period, two four-year periods and one six-year period including, 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2022 forecast period, 2022-2025 forecast period and 2025 -2030 the forecast period.



Going forward, busy life styles, technology and faster economic growth is expected to drive the market. Factor that could hinder the growth of the antithrombotic drugs market in the future include pricing pressures and side effects of antithrombotic drugs.



The antithrombotic drugs market is segmented by type of product into anti-coagulant drugs, anti-fibrinolytics drugs and anti-platelet drugs. The anticoagulant drugs market was the largest segment of the antithrombotic drugs market, accounting for $19,536.3 million or 54.6% of the total market in 2019. The antiplatelet drugs market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 8.7%.



The antithrombotic drugs market is segmented by type of application into hyperlipidemia treatment, blood clot and thromboembolic treatment drugs, prophylactic treatment and other applications. The blood clot and thromboembolic treatment drugs was the largest and fastest growing segment of the antithrombotic drugs market by application, accounting for $12,844.2 million or 35.9% of the total market in 2019.



The antithrombotic drugs market is segmented by drug class into heparin, apixaban, rivaroxaban, dabigatran, fondaparinux, and others. The heparin was the largest segment of the antithrombotic drugs market by drug class, accounting for $13,809.1 million or 38.6% of the total market in 2019. The apixaban market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 12.5%.



The antithrombotic drugs market is segmented by route of administration into oral and parenteral route. The oral was largest segment of the antithrombotic drugs market, accounting for $25,362.5 million or 70.8% of the total market in 2019, and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The antithrombotic drugs market is segmented by distribution channel into general pharmacies, hospital pharmacies and online retailers. The general pharmacies was largest segment of the antithrombotic drugs market, accounting for $22,284.3 million or 62.2% of the total market in 2019. The online retailers' distribution channel is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 13.0%.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the antithrombotic drugs market, accounting for 36.1% of the global market in 2019. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the antithrombotic drugs market will be Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.7% and 8.0% respectively from 2019-2022.



The global antithrombotic drugs market is fairly concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 62% of the total market in 2018. Major players in the market include Bristol Myers Squibb, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer-Ingelheim and others.



The top growth potential in the antithrombotic drugs market will arise in anti-coagulant drugs market, which will gain $4,859.6 million of global annual sales by 2022. The antithrombotic drugs market size will gain the most in China at $2,674.0 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the antithrombotic drugs market include developing effective therapies that replace traditional therapies, developing tranexamic acid drug and new patented drugs to offer improved treatment to thrombosis patients. Player-adopted strategies in the antithrombotic drugs industry include strengthening portfolio through mergers and acquisitions and investing in research and development for development of new drug regimen for thrombotic conditions.



