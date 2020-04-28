Last month Dominican Republic was featured in the March 2020 issue of People en Español with a multi-page spread showcasing the “Rise of Dominican Beauty.” The exclusive featured five Dominican models, including Dominican-American pop star Leslie Grace, and highlights some of the spectacular touristic areas of the country including Las Terrenas, Samaná and Santo Domingo. The notoriety of Dominican beauty was also featured in The New York Times this month which featured Dominican-born model, Licett Morillo, a shining star in the fashion industry.

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last month Dominican Republic was featured in the March 2020 issue of People en Español with a multi-page spread showcasing the “Rise of Dominican Beauty.” The exclusive featured five Dominican models, including Dominican-American pop star Leslie Grace, and highlights some of the spectacular touristic areas of the country including Las Terrenas, Samaná and Santo Domingo. The notoriety of Dominican beauty was also featured in The New York Times this month which featured Dominican-born model, Licett Morillo, a shining star in the fashion industry.

“We greatly value our ongoing relationship with People en Español and we’re honored to have partnered with them on the March issue which recognizes the stunning culture Dominican Republic has to offer,” said Magaly Toribio, Marketing Advisor for the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism. “The issue showcased incredible sights within the country, but more importantly, as seen on runways across the world, the beauty and diversity of the people that make Dominican Republic’s heritage so special.”

The recognition of Dominican beauty is a part of a new era of the industry which aims to diversify their runways and showcase a wider array of the standard western beauty that has long dominated fashion spreads.

“With a burgeoning fashion scene that’s home to sought-after designers who have dressed some of the world’s biggest celebrities to the new wave of Dominican models, Dominican Republic has long been touted as the Capital of Couture in the Caribbean and we could not be more proud of these recent accolades,” said Toribio.

Aside from coverage in People en Español and The New York Times, Dominican models have increasingly been recognized on runways across the world representing fashion’s most respected brands like Prada, Versace, Saint Laurent and more. According to The New York Times, in the past fall season alone, nearly 40 percent of models who walked in London, Milan and Paris were women of color, up from 17 percent in 2014, when the fashion news site the Fashion Spot began tracking runway racial diversity.

The People en Español photoshoot, which took place December 2019, spanned from the UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Colonial City of Santo Domingo, to the quaint beaches of Las Terrenas, located on the northeastern coast of the Samaná Peninsula. Each location was strategically selected to highlight the distinctive regions within the country and showcase the incredible beauty and charisma of Dominican people that make the Dominican Republic the number one Caribbean destination for travelers near and far.

Participating models included Dominican-American Bronx-born, Leslie Grace who is anticipated to play the role of Nina Rosario in this year's film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical, In the Heights. People en Español also welcomed Emy Ramirez, Jennifer Concepcion, Lissandra Blanco and Melanie Aydee Perez Cotes. In addition to the print feature, the campaign was also shared digitally and via People en Español’s social channels.

To learn more information on Dominican Republic’s fashion rich culture please visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com

