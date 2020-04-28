Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inclisiran - Emerging Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive insights about an investigational product for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in 7 Major Markets. A detailed picture of the Inclisiran in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2020-2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product.
The product details cover mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and Research and development activity including regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, market competitors, and other emerging therapies.
Inclisiran, an investigational cholesterol-lowering treatment, was added to the pipeline from the Novartis acquisition of The Medicines Company. Inclisiran will potentially be the first and only LDL-C lowering siRNA treatment. It is intended to be administered by a healthcare professional by subcutaneous injection with an initial dose, again at 3 months and then every 6 months thereafter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals discovered inclisiran and licensed it to The Medicines Company in 2013. In November 2019, Novartis has acquired The Medicines Company for USD 9.7 billion, adding inclisiran, a potentially transformational investigational cholesterol-lowering therapy to address leading global cause of death
