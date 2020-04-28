Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Legal Services Consumer Research Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest consumer research findings show that most broadly welcome recent initiatives like publishing price information on law firm websites and allowing freelance solicitors. Consumers still say that they find it difficult to differentiate one law firm from another, but publishing price information would encourage more than eight out of 10 consumers to choose that law firm over one that does not publish prices. A majority would also consider using a freelance solicitor if the freelancer offered the same service at a lower price than a law firm.

Consumer awareness and use of leading legal brands are increasing: where brand comparisons are made between 2019 and 2020, 58% of the brands considered have increased both their awareness and use levels. Just three brands have awareness levels above 50% and these are InjuryLawyers4U, National Accident Helpline, and First4Lawyers. The fourth-largest brand, in terms of awareness, and the highest law firm brand in the listing is Irwin Mitchell, increasing brand awareness and use in 2020. Close behind are Accident Advice Helpline and Slater & Gordon. Only two other brands have awareness levels over 30% and these are Admiral Law and Cooperative Legal Services.

This report offers insights into consumer behaviour, perceptions, brand awareness, and intentions. This report is based on responses from a national sample of 1,060 consumers.

Other headlines from the survey include:

Client loyalty - Almost three-quarters of those in our survey would be willing to go back to the legal advisor they have used before if another legal matter arose.

Word of mouth and legal review sites - word of mouth continues to be important with friends, relatives, and work colleagues used for recommendations on legal advisors. The reliance on word of mouth has not yet translated into a significant use of client review sites for law firms and legal advisors. One reason is that these sites are still few and far between but responses from the total consumer sample suggest that there would be more interest in consumer review sites if and when this sector begins to develop further.

Limited knowledge of consumer rights - limited consumer knowledge over-regulation and avenues for redress if something goes wrong is still a concern. Not enough users of law firms knew that their law firm was regulated, not many checked their consumer rights, and less than one in five of those who have used a law firm were aware of the Legal Ombudsman and understood that they could go to them, as a last resort, if they had a complaint.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Over 1 in 4 have used a law firm/solicitor in the last three years

Conveyancing and wills are the leading practice areas by volume

Largest group go back to a legal advisor used before

Word of mouth - the most likely choice for the majority

As previous years, experience and reputation of the advisor is the main choice factor

Choice compromised by lack of differentiation but published prices would help

Clear majority pay a fixed fee for their legal services

Client satisfaction is relatively good

Almost three-quarters of clients would use the same law firm again

Hardly any consumers are aware of regulation, or their rights

DIY law works for over a quarter with a legal issue

Clear interest in freelance solicitors and downloadable legal documents

Awareness and use of leading legal brands increasing

Market trends and future outlook

Consumer Use of Legal Services

Over one in four have used law firms/solicitors in the last three years

Some DIY legal activities carried out by over a quarter

Legal Advice Areas

As previous years, conveyancing and wills are main areas for advice

Client Satisfaction

Client satisfaction with service quality increases marginally

Almost three-quarters of clients would use the same advisor again

Finding Legal Representation

Word of mouth and familiarity lead the way when choosing a legal advisor

Word of mouth would also be the popular option for consumers

Under a quarter knew that their legal advisor was regulated

Experience/reputation and legal costs still the important choice factors

Differentiating law firms is difficult but prices on a website helps to choose

Paying for Legal Advice

Over six out of ten law firm clients pay a fixed fee

DIY Legal

Over a quarter undertook some or all of the legal work themselves

DIY legal work undertaken because consumers think it's easy

A majority would do it themselves again, an increase from 2019

Legal Insurance, Freelancers, Helplines

Freelance solicitors offering lower cost services would appeal to a majority

Legal Brands - Awareness and Use

Many legal brands have increased consumer awareness in the last 12 months

Market Trends and Future Outlook

