The latest consumer research findings show that most broadly welcome recent initiatives like publishing price information on law firm websites and allowing freelance solicitors. Consumers still say that they find it difficult to differentiate one law firm from another, but publishing price information would encourage more than eight out of 10 consumers to choose that law firm over one that does not publish prices. A majority would also consider using a freelance solicitor if the freelancer offered the same service at a lower price than a law firm.
Consumer awareness and use of leading legal brands are increasing: where brand comparisons are made between 2019 and 2020, 58% of the brands considered have increased both their awareness and use levels. Just three brands have awareness levels above 50% and these are InjuryLawyers4U, National Accident Helpline, and First4Lawyers. The fourth-largest brand, in terms of awareness, and the highest law firm brand in the listing is Irwin Mitchell, increasing brand awareness and use in 2020. Close behind are Accident Advice Helpline and Slater & Gordon. Only two other brands have awareness levels over 30% and these are Admiral Law and Cooperative Legal Services.
This report offers insights into consumer behaviour, perceptions, brand awareness, and intentions. This report is based on responses from a national sample of 1,060 consumers.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Consumer Use of Legal Services
Legal Advice Areas
Client Satisfaction
Finding Legal Representation
Paying for Legal Advice
DIY Legal
Legal Insurance, Freelancers, Helplines
Legal Brands - Awareness and Use
Market Trends and Future Outlook
