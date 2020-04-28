CALGARY, Alberta, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (the “Corporation” or the “Company” or “CEMATRIX”) a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products today announced the release of its consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.
“I am happy to report to shareholders that 2019 was another year of record revenue growth for our Company,” stated Jeff Kendrick, President and CEO of CEMATRIX. “In October we closed the acquisition of Pacific International Grout Co. (“PIGCO”), a significant transaction that is yet another stepping stone towards our goal of sustainable and profitability growth. The growth in 2019 was broadly based with sales from Cematrix Canada increasing 22% to $11.3 million. MixOnSite, USA Inc (“MOS”), another transformative acquisition in 2018 generated $10.5 million in 2019, a 27% increase from the previous year. These two acquisitions further solidified our presence in the US market and allowed the Company to expand into certain niche markets of the cellular concrete industry, while at the same time diversifying us geographically, thereby reducing the seasonality of revenues,” continued Mr. Kendrick.
Other highlights, both during and subsequent to the year end include:
“The COVID-19 pandemic that arose subsequent to year end continues to be top of mind as does the health and safety of our families, employees, customers and partners. Fortunately, with infrastructure construction considered an essential business, the CEMATRIX Group of Companies continues to operate as expected, with very little impact on the timing of our projects. In response to COVID-19, several recent announcements state that governments will drive infrastructure spending as part of a broader plan to move the economy forward, which should have a significant positive impact on our business going forward,” concluded Mr. Kendrick.
Selected financial information for the three months and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 is as follows:
|Three months ended December 31
|Year ended December 31
|2019
|2018
|Variance
|2019
|2018
|Variance
|Revenue
|$
|5,294,288
|$
|6,136,476
|$
|(842,188)
|$
|22,550,954
|$
|17,560,716
|$
|4,990,238
|Gross margin
|$
|1,054,424
|$
|2,020,323
|$
|(965,899)
|$
|5,776,457
|$
|4,346,200
|$
|1,430,257
|Operating expenses
|(1,593,745)
|(1,098,080)
|(495,665)
|(5,422,349
|)
|(3,355,622
|)
|(2,066,727
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|(539,321)
|922,243
|(1,461,564)
|354,108
|990,578
|(636,470
|)
|Stock based compensation
|(54,387)
|(43,833)
|(10,554)
|(464,222
|)
|(85,145
|)
|(379,077
|)
|Finance costs
|(333,190)
|(198,591)
|(134,599)
|(987,362
|)
|(549,284
|)
|(438,078
|)
|Other income
|1,404,496
|(244,441)
|1,648,937
|1,630,468
|(222,501
|)
|1,852,969
|Amortization of intangibles
|(188,905)
|(123,690)
|(65,215)
|(557,463
|)
|(283,410
|)
|(274,053
|)
|Acquisition costs
|(27,195)
|-
|(27,195)
|(373,844
|)
|(619,723
|)
|245,879
|Accretion costs
|(103,911)
|(55,433)
|(48,478)
|(492,076
|)
|(284,859
|)
|(207,217
|)
|Revaluation of earn-out
|(21,788)
|(305,031)
|283,243
|443,127
|(305,031
|)
|748,158
|Revaluation of derivatives
|331,262
|381,690
|(50,428)
|138,181
|65,257
|72,924
|Income (loss) before taxes
|467,061
|332,914
|134,147
|(309,083
|)
|(1,294,118
|)
|985,035
|Deferred taxes
|260,137
|(133,644)
|393,781
|168,634
|202,143
|(33,509
|)
|Current taxes
|(23,184)
|-
|(23,184)
|(113,236
|)
|-
|(113,236
|)
|Income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|704,014
|199,270
|504,744
|(253,685
|)
|(1,091,975
|)
|838,290
|Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) on translation of foreign subsidiaries
|(190,422)
|373,739
|(564,161)
|(451,580
|)
|364,162
|(815,742
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|513,592
|$
|573,009
|$
|(59,417)
|$
|(705,265
|)
|$
|(727,813
|)
|$
|22,548
|Loss per common share
|$
|0.012
|$
|0.004
|$
|0.008
|$
|(0.005
|)
|$
|(0.027
|)
|$
|0.022
This press release should be read in conjunction with the Corporation’s Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, both of which can be found on SEDAR.
CEMATRIX is an Alberta corporation with its head offices in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, will continue to be a rapidly growing company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection, delivers a cost-effective, innovative solution to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets.
