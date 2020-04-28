FARIBAULT, Minn., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Living Greens Farm (“LGF”), the largest vertical, indoor aeroponic farm in the U.S. that provides year-round fresh salads, microgreens and herbs, announces steps and procedures added to its already super-clean standards to block COVID-19 from its operation. Because LGF grows crops indoors the health risks most traditional farms face are virtually eliminated, resulting in the highest standards in food safety. Beyond that, LGF follows GAP (Good Agriculture Practices) and GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) guidelines to ensure that all vegetables are produced, packed, handled and stored as safely as possible to minimize risks of food safety hazards.
GAPs and GMPs are sets of rules and guidelines that cover everything from a building structure itself to personal hygiene and clothing standards for employees. These practices are enforced by the FDA, USDA and Primus, LGF’s third-party certification body. LGF voluntarily commits to an annual audit by Primus as well as the possibility of a surprise audit at any time. This is done to show that LGF is always following GAP and GMP guidelines.
Specific GAP and GMP rules and guidelines that impact LGF:
Before COVID-19 existed, LGF already had strict food safety processes in place:
Now that COVID concerns are top of mind, LGF has added extra precautions:
LGF’s farming methods and business model already provided the environment and consumer the benefits of less water usage, less space used, higher food nutrition/quality, and the elimination of pesticides and herbicides. To these benefits can be added super cleanliness and the assurance that Living Greens Farm is taking every precaution to keep COVID-19 out!
About Living Greens Farm
Headquartered in Minnesota, Living Greens Farm is the world’s largest vertical plane aeroponic farm. Living Greens Farm produce requires 95% less water and 99% less land to grow year-round, and all products are grown without pesticides, herbicides or GMOs. Living Greens Farm has a full product line that includes washed and chopped bagged salads, microgreens and herbs that are available throughout the Midwest.
For more information, please visit http://www.livinggreensfarm.com.
Wire Service Contact
NetworkWire (NW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkWire.com
Contact:
Jarrod Holland
Publicity Factory
910.431.3322
jarrod@publicityfactory.net
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a506eb5d-7626-4ca4-9196-376215977819
Living Greens Farm
Faribault, UNITED STATES
Living Greens Farm
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Living Greens Farm logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: