SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that PSYC has purchased over 25 psychedelic-related domains, which the Company intends to strategically utilize over the next several months as part of its objective to emerge as one of the first and most reliable resources in the budding sector of psychedelic medicine and treatments.



The Company believes that as this exciting and relatively new market sector continues to develop and gain traction across the country, psychedelic-related domains, similar to those they have acquired, may become a hot commodity resulting in limited availability of usable and effective domains and is therefore pleased to have acquired a variety of viable domains for its intended growth and development within this sector.

“The value of effective and practical domain names is something I have learned should not be underestimated by a company that intends to make a name for itself in a specific industry. Acquiring the ownership of the several domains will offer us the unique flexibility of establishing PSYC as one of the most recognized resource leaders in this exciting new market sector of medicinal psychedelics. Developing PSYC into a trusted resource marketplace for medicinal psychedelics is a multi-stage project that we have just initiated. In my opinion, adding these carefully selected domain names to our arsenal provides us with a very strategic advantage to build this out exactly how we want to, and deliver the value we fully intend to provide this industry with,” said Vanessa Luna, Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO.

Among the psychedelic-related domains recently purchased by the Company are www.microdosemonthly.com , www.myshroomhealth.com and www.psychedelicfinder.com . Over the coming months the Company intends to build these into a trusted educational and informational resource marketplace for medicinal psychedelics. The Company will continue to provide shareholders with additional news and updates related to the ongoing progress made with the development of its multiple and forthcoming websites.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:PSYC)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

Since 2017, PSYC has been a pioneer in the emerging software and payment processing sector of the cannabis industry and has established itself as a trusted resource for businesses operating within the industry. Today, PSYC through its network of partners and affiliates, continues to connect businesses throughout the cannabis industry with critical solutions and services ranging from payment processing technology, cutting-edge software, and ancillary services vital to compliant and effective business operations.

Most recently, PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

