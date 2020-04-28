Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Impact Tracker" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This weekly subscription of surveillance reports covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on medical device and diagnostic markets. Included in the subscription is an online platform for ease of access, where you can find weekly reports and navigate market changes, along with detailed market & procedure models.

Coverage of the Subscription:

Market Size Impact & Rebound

Competitive Landscape Changes

Surgical Procedure Volumes

Delivery:

Weekly Updates

Online Platform

Data Visualization, Charting, Export Tool

PDF Reports

Excel Models

Direct Analyst Support

Questions Answered:

How will each medical device & diagnostic market be affected?

When and how rapidly will each market segment rebound?

How will the competitive landscape be affected?

What is the exposure to the competitive landscape?

Who are the winners? Losers?

How is each major company being affected?

Where are the risks? Opportunities?

How will procedure volumes be impacted by country, region, globally?

Which elective procedures will be postponed? When will they rebound and how quickly?

Methodology:

Proprietary Life Science Intelligence (LSI) Databases

Proprietary Health Research International (HRI) Databases

Extensive Primary Research

Exhaustive Secondary Research

Ongoing Surveillance of Markets

Key Topics Covered:



What's Included:

Dashboard Views

Data Visualization

Weekly Market Reports Updates

Weekly Market Models

Country Level Procedure Volumes

Global, Regional and Country Level Analysis

Companies Mentioned



Abbott

B. Braun

Baxter

Becton Dickinson

Boston Scientific

Cardinal Health

Danaher

Fresenius

GE Healthcare

J&J

Medtronic

Olympus

Philips Health Care

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Terumo

Zimmer Biomet

