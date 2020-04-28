Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Devices Testing Services Market: Focus on Tests, 14 Countries Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report constitutes an in-depth study of the global medical devices testing services market, including a thorough analysis of different types of tests that are conducted for medical devices testing. The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and the estimation of the market size in the forecast period 2019-2029. The scope of this report is focused on the different testing types. The market value may vary from 7-8% as the data has been collected from different sources at the regional and country level.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the key regulations abiding the development, commercialization, and clinical use of medical devices testing services across different regions?

What are the key technological developments on which the current industry leaders are spending their major share of research and development (R&D) investment?

Which leading players hold significant dominance on the global medical devices testing services, currently?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of the global medical devices testing services market, to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?

What is the current annual demand for the global medical devices testing services across different regions and its growth potential in the forecast period?

What is the current market potential of medical devices testing services, and what are the factors deciding the growth potential of medical devices testing services in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of different test types, and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

Which countries contribute to the major share of current demand and which countries hold significant scope for expansion for business activities, by players, of the global medical devices testing services market?

Global medical devices testing services are currently witnessing a significant change in the market landscape. There are some major transformations in the regulatory scenario for medical devices to get approval. Thus, this is leading to potential growth opportunities for the medical devices testing services market. Moreover, there is an extensive entry of tech-giants and software companies into the healthcare space. These companies are integrating their expertise in advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms, into the medical ecosystem. In addition, with a rise in reports of adverse events and the resultant, product recalls, medical devices testing services is expected to grow multi-fold in the coming years.

The Global Medical Devices Testing Services Market Report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.81% during the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global medical devices testing services market in terms of various factors influencing it, such as recent trends and technological advancements. The market has been segmented into test revenue', and region'. The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the tests that are allied with the medical devices testing services market. The market analysis includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players, key strategies, and developments taking place in the market. In addition to that, it includes market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis.

The key players contributing to the global medical devices testing services market are Bureau Veritas S.A., Element Materials Technology Group, North American Science Associates, Inc., Eurofins Scientific Group, Charles River Laboratories, WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., Toxikon Corporation, Sotera Health LLC, Intertek Group plc, Absorption Systems LLC, Pace Analytical Services, LLC, SGS S.A., and Pacific BioLabs, Inc, among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition

1.1 Technology Exclusion Criteria

2 Scope of Research Study

2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2.2 Forecast Period Selection Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Data Sources and Categorization

3.4 Criteria for Company Profiles

3.5 Market Estimation and Forecast Methodology

3.6 Data Triangulation

3.7 Assumptions and Limitations

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Regulatory Framework

4.1.1 U.S.

4.1.1.1 Medical Device Classification: U.S.

4.1.2 Medical Device Regulations in the European Union

4.2 Global Medical Devices Testing Requirements: ASTM Standards

4.3 Global Medical Devices Testing Requirements: ISO Standards

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Developments and Strategies

5.2.1 Acquisitions

5.2.2 Service Portfolio Expansions

5.2.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

5.2.4 Business and Regional Expansion

5.2.5 Accreditations

5.2.6 Funding Activities

5.3 Market Share Analysis

5.4 Medical Devices Testing Services Vendor Analysis

6 Global Medical Devices Testing Services Market Scenario

6.1 Assumptions and Limitations

6.2 Market Overview

6.2.1 Market Drivers

6.2.1.1 Increased Pace of Medical Device Regulatory Changes Benefiting Medical Devices Testing Service Providers

6.2.1.2 Increasing Medical Device Product Recalls Reflecting the Need for Proper Implementation of Product Safety Testing

6.2.2 Market Restraints

6.2.2.1 Barriers to Innovation in the Medical Device Industry

6.3 Potential Opportunities - Global Medical Devices Testing Services Market

6.3.1 Rising Medical Device Marketplace Producing Lucrative Opportunities to Medical Devices Testing Service Providers

6.3.2 Surge in Medical Device Clinical Trials on the Global Level Signify Increased Need for Outsourcing Services

7 Global Medical Devices Testing Services Market (by Test Type)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Medical Device Sterility Assurance & Microbiology Testing

7.2.1 Sterilization Validation

7.2.2 Bioburden Testing

7.2.3 Reusable Device Studies and Disinfection Studies

7.2.4 Environmental Monitoring

7.2.5 Pyrogen Testing

7.2.6 Antimicrobial Testing

7.2.7 Antibiotic Potency Testing

7.3 Medical Device Biocompatibility Testing

7.3.1 Genetic Toxicology Testing

7.3.2 Sensitization Testing

7.3.3 Irritation Testing

7.3.4 Hemocompatibility Testing

7.3.5 Cytotoxicity Testing

7.3.6 Extractables & Leachables Testing

7.3.7 Systemic Toxicity Testing

7.3.8 Physicochemical Testing

7.4 Medical Device Stability Testing

7.4.1 Accelerated Aging Shelf Life Testing

7.4.2 Packaging Validation

7.4.3 Transportation and Distribution Testing

7.5 Material Characterization Analytical Testing

7.5.1 Industrial Standards Pertaining to the Medical Device Material Characterization Analytical Testing

7.5.2 Polymer Testing

7.5.3 Surface Analysis

7.5.4 Thermal Analysis

7.5.5 Elemental Analysis

7.5.6 Corrosion Testing

7.5.7 Microscopy Testing

7.6 Medical Device Preclinical Testing

7.6.1 Model Development and Testing, Feasibility Studies, and In-Silico Model Testing

7.6.2 Safety and Efficacy Studies

8 Global Medical Devices Testing Services Market (by Region)

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 U.K.

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.6 Spain

8.3.7 Rest-of-Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 India

8.4.5 Australia and New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest-of-the-World

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Latin America

8.5.3 Middle East and Africa

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Overview

9.2 Absorption Systems LLC

9.3 American Preclinical Services, LLC.

9.4 Bureau Veritas S.A.

9.5 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

9.6 Eurofins Scientific Group

9.7 Element Materials Technology Group

9.8 Intertek Group plc

9.9 North American Science Associates, Inc.

9.10 Pace Analytical Services, LLC.

9.11 Pacific BioLabs Inc.

9.12 Sotera Health LLC

9.13 SGS S.A.

9.14 TV SD AG

9.15 Toxikon Corporation

9.16 WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

