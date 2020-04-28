Artisan picked coffee beans, carefully brewed at a low temperature over hours, provides COLD BREW with a deep smooth flavor that is characteristic of a high-quality cold-brewed coffee. The unique brewing process also provides its naturally high-caffeine content with 100mg of caffeine per 10-ounce serving. COLD BREW is blended with an exclusive whey protein isolate that is certified grass-fed, non-GMO, rBST, and artificial-hormone free. The premium protein is produced from the milk of dairy cows who have spent an average of 300 days grazing in Ireland’s lush pastures and farmed with a particular focus on animal welfare and environmental responsibility.

COLD BREW Performance Coffee is an exclusive blend brewed slowly at low temperatures, lightly sweetened with a hint of real cream, and packed with 20 grams of premium grass-fed whey protein.

BOCA RATON, FL, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINIT Nutrition, the original custom-sports fuel company, offers a variety of premium protein and recovery formulas, including a popular café-style product.

“We’ve taken the cold-brew coffee craze to the next level with this COLD BREW, which was launched last year. Our customers love it,” said Michael Folan, INFINIT Founder and CEO. “It's Cold Brew with benefits!”

“Our COLD BREW café-style drink mix is perfect for a post-workout boost or a nutritious pick-me-up throughout the day,” Folan said. “With less than 10 grams of cane sugar and only 135 calories per serving, it is a tasty, yet healthy choice for any coffee lover who might also be trying to increase their daily protein intake.”

INFINIT Nutrition was started 15 years ago by a group of guys that were multiple IRONMAN Kona finishers and has operated primarily as an endurance hydration and fueling company since its founding. The launch of COLD BREW was a continuation of the company’s diversification and expansion into the premium protein and recovery market, and it joins the company’s Performance Café line, alongside the popular MUD pre-workout and meal supplement:

COLD BREW: 18 serving bag, MSRP $48.95

18 serving bag, MSRP $48.95 COLD BREW: Single-serving pack, MSRP $3.25

About INFINIT Nutrition

INFINIT Performance Nutrition specializes in providing customizable nutrition-solutions that naturally maximize the performance of athletes worldwide. INFINIT’s unique, customizable system gives athletes the ability to design their own sports fuel formulas, made with all-natural ingredients, to their exact specifications. Developed with the patented Osmo-FIT™ system, INFINIT products and formulas are designed to be isotonic and easy to digest, even in the most grueling conditions.

