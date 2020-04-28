AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), a leading provider of enterprise SaaS billing solutions, today announced that Sean Daniel would assume the role of Chief Financial Officer for the company.



Sean joined Gotransverse in 2018 as Vice President of Finance overseeing financial and legal operations. He has more than 25 years of experience in finance and operations management. His specialties include expertise in complex business analyses, aligning operations and strategy, and applying methods to achieve operational excellence.

“Sean has proven himself to be a real asset to the company as we continue to grow,” said James Messer, Founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “We continue to see a strong and growing demand for Gotransverse’s intelligent billing platform as more companies conduct digital transformations and recurring revenue models. Sean’s guidance has been instrumental in helping us optimize our global operational capabilities against market goals. Having Sean join the executive team as CFO will allow us to make better use of his talents as we layout and execute our plans for the future.”

Before joining Gotransverse, Sean held leadership roles with Upland Software, Dell, and Continental Airlines. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona.

