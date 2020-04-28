BOSTON, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, reminds investors that the firm is investigating potential securities fraud by TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) and certain of its officers. Investors who have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm for a free case evaluation .



On April 7, 2020, after the markets closed, TAL announced certain employee wrongdoing discovered in the Company’s routine auditing process. This includes irregularities and violations of the Company’s business conduct and internal control policies by an employee in the Company’s “Light Class” business. The Company stated that it suspects its “Light Class” sales were wrongly inflated for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020, including from the forging of contracts and other documents.

In after-market trading on April 7, the stock fell $3.76 per share, or around 7%, to close at $52.06 per share on April 8, 2020.

If you purchased or acquired shares of TAL and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter

