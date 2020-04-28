New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Pressure Seals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798757/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$830.5 Million by the year 2025, Metal will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$82.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$71.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metal will reach a market size of US$8.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$646.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798757/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
High Pressure Seals: A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
High Pressure Seals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global EPDM Weatherstrip Seal Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Efficiency in Offshore Oil Production Lays a Strong
Foundation for High Pressure Seals Market Growth
Global Oil Production in mb/d During 2010-2020
Global Oil and Gas Processing Seals Market: Breakdown of
Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and
2024
Global Offshore Crude Oil Production in Million Barrels during
2010-2020
Positive World Energy Outlook Exhibiting Rising Fuel and Energy
Demand Propels Market Growth
Global Nuclear Consumption in Quadrillion British Thermal Units
for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040
Global Natural Gas Consumption in Quadrillion British Thermal
Units for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040
Primary Energy Consumption by Region in Billion TOE for the
Years 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
Expected Recovery in Oil Prices: An Opportunity Indicator
Annual Oil Prices in US$/bbl for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017,
2018 and 2019 (Q1)
Increasing Number of Petrochemical Processing Projects
Worldwide Creates Positive Environment for High Pressure Seals
Market
Opportunities in Nuclear Power Generation: A Significant Growth
Driver
Global Nuclear Electricity Generation in Trillion Kilowatthours
for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
Increasing Applications of High Pressure Seals in Aerospace,
Manufacturing, Mining, Pharma and Other Industries Boost
Growth
Challenges
Fast Degradation of Elastomeric Seals: A Growth Inhibitor
Increasing Interest in Renewable Energy: Another Growth Restraint
Benefits of Gland Packing and Seal-Less Pumps to Overshadow
Growth of High Pressure Seals
Product Overview
What is a Seal?
High Pressure Seals: An Overview
High Pressure Seals: History and Applications
High Pressure Seals by Material Type
Metal High Pressure Seals
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) High Pressure Seals
Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) High Pressure Seals
Fluoroelastomers High Pressure Seals
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) High Pressure Seals
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: High Pressure Seals Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: High Pressure Seals Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: High Pressure Seals Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Metal (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Metal (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Metal (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: TPU (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: TPU (Material) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: TPU (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: HNBR (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: HNBR (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: HNBR (Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: EPDM (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: EPDM (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: EPDM (Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Fluoroelastomers (Material) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Fluoroelastomers (Material) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Fluoroelastomers (Material) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Materials (Material) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Materials (Material) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use Industry) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use Industry) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Power Generation (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Power Generation (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Power Generation (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Pharmaceutical (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 32: Pharmaceutical (End-Use Industry) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 33: Pharmaceutical (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 35: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use Industry) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use Industry)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 37: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 38: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 39: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Mining (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Mining (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Mining (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 45: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US High Pressure Seals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: High Pressure Seals Market in the United States in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 47: High Pressure Seals Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 48: United States High Pressure Seals Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States High Pressure Seals Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: High Pressure Seals Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: High Pressure Seals Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian High Pressure Seals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 53: High Pressure Seals Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian High Pressure Seals Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Canadian High Pressure Seals Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 56: High Pressure Seals Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry
for 2009-2017
Table 57: Canadian High Pressure Seals Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese High Pressure Seals Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 59: High Pressure Seals Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese High Pressure Seals Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for High
Pressure Seals in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Japanese High Pressure Seals Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 63: High Pressure Seals Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for High
Pressure Seals Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 65: High Pressure Seals Historic Demand Scenario in China
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese High Pressure Seals Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Chinese Demand for High Pressure Seals in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: High Pressure Seals Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese High Pressure Seals Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European High Pressure Seals Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European High Pressure Seals Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 71: High Pressure Seals Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European High Pressure Seals Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: High Pressure Seals Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 74: European High Pressure Seals Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 75: High Pressure Seals Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: European High Pressure Seals Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 77: High Pressure Seals Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European High Pressure Seals Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 79: High Pressure Seals Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 80: French High Pressure Seals Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: French High Pressure Seals Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: High Pressure Seals Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 83: French High Pressure Seals Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 84: French High Pressure Seals Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 85: German High Pressure Seals Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 86: High Pressure Seals Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: German High Pressure Seals Market Share Distribution
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: High Pressure Seals Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German High Pressure Seals Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 90: High Pressure Seals Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 91: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for High
Pressure Seals Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 92: High Pressure Seals Historic Demand Scenario in Italy
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 93: Italian High Pressure Seals Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Italian Demand for High Pressure Seals in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: High Pressure Seals Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 96: Italian High Pressure Seals Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 97: United Kingdom High Pressure Seals Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 98: High Pressure Seals Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 99: United Kingdom High Pressure Seals Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
High Pressure Seals in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 101: United Kingdom High Pressure Seals Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 102: High Pressure Seals Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 103: Spanish High Pressure Seals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 104: High Pressure Seals Market in Spain: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 105: Spanish High Pressure Seals Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Spanish High Pressure Seals Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 107: High Pressure Seals Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry
for 2009-2017
Table 108: Spanish High Pressure Seals Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 109: High Pressure Seals Market in Russia in US$ Million
by Material: 2018-2025
Table 110: High Pressure Seals Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 111: Russian High Pressure Seals Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Russian High Pressure Seals Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: High Pressure Seals Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 114: High Pressure Seals Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 115: High Pressure Seals Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 116: Rest of Europe High Pressure Seals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 117: High Pressure Seals Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Rest of Europe High Pressure Seals Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 119: High Pressure Seals Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Europe High Pressure Seals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Asia-Pacific High Pressure Seals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 122: High Pressure Seals Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 123: Asia-Pacific High Pressure Seals Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: High Pressure Seals Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 125: Asia-Pacific High Pressure Seals Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Asia-Pacific High Pressure Seals Market Share Shift
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: High Pressure Seals Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 128: Asia-Pacific High Pressure Seals Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 129: Asia-Pacific High Pressure Seals Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 130: Australian High Pressure Seals Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 131: High Pressure Seals Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 132: Australian High Pressure Seals Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: High Pressure Seals Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Australian High Pressure Seals Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 135: High Pressure Seals Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 136: Indian High Pressure Seals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 137: High Pressure Seals Market in India: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 138: Indian High Pressure Seals Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Indian High Pressure Seals Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 140: High Pressure Seals Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry
for 2009-2017
Table 141: Indian High Pressure Seals Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 142: High Pressure Seals Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: South Korean High Pressure Seals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 144: High Pressure Seals Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: High Pressure Seals Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: South Korean High Pressure Seals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 147: High Pressure Seals Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific High Pressure Seals Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 149: High Pressure Seals Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Asia-Pacific High Pressure Seals Market
Share in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for High Pressure Seals in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018 to 2025
Table 152: Rest of Asia-Pacific High Pressure Seals Market in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 153: High Pressure Seals Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Latin American High Pressure Seals Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 155: High Pressure Seals Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Latin American High Pressure Seals Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 157: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
High Pressure Seals Market in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 158: High Pressure Seals Historic Demand Scenario in
Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 159: Latin American High Pressure Seals Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Latin American Demand for High Pressure Seals in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: High Pressure Seals Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 162: Latin American High Pressure Seals Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 163: High Pressure Seals Demand Potential in Argentina in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 164: Argentinean High Pressure Seals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 165: High Pressure Seals Market in Argentina: Breakdown
of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: Argentinean High Pressure Seals Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 167: High Pressure Seals Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Argentinean High Pressure Seals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 169: High Pressure Seals Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 170: Brazilian High Pressure Seals Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 171: Brazilian High Pressure Seals Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: High Pressure Seals Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 173: Brazilian High Pressure Seals Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 174: Brazilian High Pressure Seals Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 175: Mexican High Pressure Seals Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 176: High Pressure Seals Market in Mexico: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 177: Mexican High Pressure Seals Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: High Pressure Seals Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Mexican High Pressure Seals Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 180: High Pressure Seals Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 181: High Pressure Seals Market in Rest of Latin America
in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 182: High Pressure Seals Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Latin America High Pressure Seals Market
Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Latin America High Pressure Seals Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 185: High Pressure Seals Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 186: High Pressure Seals Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 187: The Middle East High Pressure Seals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 188: High Pressure Seals Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 189: The Middle East High Pressure Seals Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: The Middle East High Pressure Seals Market in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 191: High Pressure Seals Market in the Middle East:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period
2009-2017
Table 192: The Middle East High Pressure Seals Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: The Middle East High Pressure Seals Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: High Pressure Seals Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 195: The Middle East High Pressure Seals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 196: Iranian High Pressure Seals Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 197: High Pressure Seals Demand Patterns in Iran in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 198: Iranian High Pressure Seals Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for High
Pressure Seals in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Iranian High Pressure Seals Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 201: High Pressure Seals Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 202: High Pressure Seals Demand Potential in Israel in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 203: Israeli High Pressure Seals Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 204: High Pressure Seals Market in Israel: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Israeli High Pressure Seals Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 206: High Pressure Seals Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Israeli High Pressure Seals Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 208: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
High Pressure Seals Market in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 209: High Pressure Seals Historic Demand Scenario in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 210: Saudi Arabian High Pressure Seals Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Saudi Arabian Demand for High Pressure Seals in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: High Pressure Seals Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 213: Saudi Arabian High Pressure Seals Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 214: High Pressure Seals Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: United Arab Emirates High Pressure Seals Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 216: High Pressure Seals Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: High Pressure Seals Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: United Arab Emirates High Pressure Seals Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 219: High Pressure Seals Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 220: Rest of Middle East High Pressure Seals Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 221: High Pressure Seals Market in Rest of Middle East:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 222: Rest of Middle East High Pressure Seals Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: High Pressure Seals Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Rest of Middle East High Pressure Seals Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 225: High Pressure Seals Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 226: High Pressure Seals Market in Africa in US$ Million
by Material: 2018-2025
Table 227: High Pressure Seals Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 228: African High Pressure Seals Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: African High Pressure Seals Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 230: High Pressure Seals Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 231: High Pressure Seals Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AESSEAL PLC
AMERICAN HIGH PERFORMANCE SEALS
EKATO HOLDING GMBH
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION
JAMES WALKER UK
JOHN CRANE, INC.
SKF GROUP
SEAL HOUSE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798757/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: