ITASCA, Ill., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today releases the findings of the Flexera 2020 State of the Cloud Report. In its ninth iteration, the Flexera 2020 State of the Cloud Report (formerly the RightScale State of the Cloud Report) delves into the details of enterprise cloud use, including multi-cloud strategies, spending trends and top cloud initiatives.
The survey results are available in the Flexera 2020 State of the Cloud Report, which can be downloaded at https://info.flexera.com/SLO-CM-REPORT-State-of-the-Cloud-2020
The report explores the thinking of 750 global cloud decision-makers and users regarding public, private and multi-cloud options and shares their current and future cloud adoption.
“The State of the Cloud survey captures insights into how organizations are progressing in their journey to cloud,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. “That journey is even more important for businesses today as we face the unprecedented operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With employees working from home and more business interactions going digital,” Ryan continued, “more than half of enterprise respondents said their cloud usage will be higher than originally planned at the beginning of the year due to the pandemic. Companies plan to migrate more services to cloud, yet they’re already exceeding cloud budgets. They will need to focus on optimizing workloads as they migrate in addition to cost management and governance to ensure operational efficiency.”
A few key highlights from the Flexera 2020 State of the Cloud Report:
The report leveraged a panel of 750 technical professionals from around the globe and across a broad cross-section of industries, providing insight into their adoption of cloud infrastructure. The independent panel comprises vetted respondents with detailed profiles and is rigorously maintained. The survey was conducted in the first quarter of 2020.
Complete results and highlights are available in the Flexera 2020 State of the Cloud Report. The report results are made available under an Open Source Creative Commons License so the data may be freely shared with the required attribution.
For more information on the Flexera 2020 State of the Cloud Report:
Flexera
