ATLANTA, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SovLabs , a leader in software solutions for extending VMware vRealize Automation and vRealize Automation Cloud, today announced that it is introducing a new complimentary assessment to help organizations uncover optimization and savings potential in their vRealize Automation investment. The vRealize Automation Optimization and Upgrade Assessment uses data from a user’s environment to assess five key areas for optimization, many of which would impact upgrade efforts for vRealize Automation customers.



Last year, VMware announced an overhaul to its vRealize Automation product, a tool for provisioning and automating service delivery for complex systems. “vRealize Automation 8 is a drastic departure from what customers have become used to in recent years,” says Dave Wasserman, SovLabs CEO. “While our customers tackle learning the new product functionality, we wanted to offer a way for them to easily identify areas that could present an opportunity for them to optimize their existing environments before making the leap to version 8.”

The SovLabs Optimization and Upgrade Assessment is being offered at no charge to vRealize Automation customers and will analyze data in the following areas:

Blueprints and Blueprint Sprawl - For many vRealize Automation users, blueprints get bloated over the years. Assessment participants will be given guidance on ways to consolidate their blueprints to lower maintenance overhead.

- For many vRealize Automation users, blueprints get bloated over the years. Assessment participants will be given guidance on ways to consolidate their blueprints to lower maintenance overhead. Reservation Architecture and Resource Allocations - Reservations, resources, and business groups are all areas that present potential complexity, especially when moving to vRealize Automation 8.

- Reservations, resources, and business groups are all areas that present potential complexity, especially when moving to vRealize Automation 8. Custom Code - Organizations trying to combat technical debt and improve portability can easily identify areas where custom code could be reduced.

- Organizations trying to combat technical debt and improve portability can easily identify areas where custom code could be reduced. Software Components and Script Execution and network architecture.

Along with environmental conditions, the Optimization and Upgrade Assessment provides a comprehensive report that can be leveraged by department leaders as they plan their automation journey. Wasserman added, “By providing our customers with a view of their current vRealize Automation installation, we feel strongly that the Optimization and Upgrade assessment will allow them to better plan their budgets, human resources, and timing. The insights we’re exposing are all meant to help ease the transition to vRealize Automation 8 and make subsequent upgrades easier.”

SovLabs recently achieved VMware Master Services Competencies in Data Center Virtualization as well as Cloud Management & Automation. SovLabs is one of ten VMware Partners in the US with this designation and is the only Technical Alliance Partner to hold this distinction.

Organizations interested in SovLabs’ vRealize Automation Optimization and Upgrade report can visit https://www.sovlabs.com/ for more information.

About SovLabs

SovLabs provides codeless integrations and automations for extending VMware vRealize Automation and VMware Cloud Automation Services. Deployed in hours, feature rich, and fully supported, SovLabs enables customers to automate their provisioning environments while avoiding technical debt caused by custom coding.