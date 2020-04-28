CHICAGO, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Hub, a Chicago-based private company that operates as an online destination for liquor enthusiasts and consumers to shop and learn about craft spirits, today announced its updated expansion strategy and released company growth data for the first time.
The self-funded company utilizes a network of proprietary technology and industry connections to serve customers the most comprehensive information on independent distilleries and craft spirits. Most craft spirits found on Spirit Hub’s platform are those that cannot be found on shelves at local grocery or liquor stores because in many cases the independent distilleries they come from don’t have a legal avenue to sell their product outside their home state. Spirit Hub helps these independently owned distilleries reach new customers by providing them a fully compliant way to sell their spirits direct-to-consumer in new markets.
“Spirit Hub launched a year ago to provide liquor enthusiasts the opportunity to order from our carefully curated, diverse collection of distilleries around the world in a convenient and unique experience, which otherwise would be prohibitively attainable,” said Michael Weiss, CEO and Founder of Spirit Hub. “We are an industry disrupter doing something that no one has ever done before. Due to the overwhelming response to Spirit Hub by our customers, in less than one year, we grew to nearly 2,000 craft spirits from more than 200 distilleries, including premium whiskeys to hard-to-find gins and vodkas.”
Growth and Market Expansion Strategy
Spirit Hub is a Market Leader
“As craft spirits continue to rise in popularity, the number of independent distillers is growing to meet consumer demand and Spirit Hub is driving a big chunk of that growth for our partners,” said Weiss. “Spirit Hub’s business model is suited to accommodate the on-demand nature of today’s consumer and current delivery-centric economy, which is why this is the perfect time for us to expand our services to new markets and why Spirit Hub has seen solid growth month-after-month since it launched.”
Spirit Hub Growth
“We are a category leader for online purchase and delivery of alcohol sales, and we will capture a significant portion of this unique market,” added Weiss. “By the year 2025, we believe one in five people will order alcohol for home delivery through apps like Spirit Hub, and we plan to capture a significant percentage of that market.”
Market Size
Given the significant market opportunity, Spirit Hub is evaluating potential strategic partnerships in order to accelerate its nationwide expansion strategy. For more information about Spirit Hub, please visit www.spirithub.com and please direct any inquiries to partner@spirithub.com.
About Spirit Hub
Spirit Hub is an online hub for liquor enthusiasts and a destination for the most comprehensive information on independent distilleries and craft spirits. The company is a legally compliant online retailer of craft spirits that is lawfully authorized to deliver an exceptional collection of craft spirits straight to your door. Spirit Hub helps connect distilleries from around the world to new markets and introduce craft spirits to customers looking to broaden their horizons. Visit www.spirithub.com for more information about Spirit Hub, its independent distillery partners and the current inventory of craft spirits available.
