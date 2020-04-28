DOYLESTOWN, Pa., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kannalife, Inc. (“Kannalife” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: KLFE), a biopharmaceutical medchem company specializing in the research and development of potent novel monotherapeutics, announced today the release of a featured op-ed in Green Entrepreneur written by the Company’s CEO, Dean Petkanas.



The article, “ How The CBD Industry Is Like The Wild West ,” which was published on April 21, 2020, features key opinions and insights into the current state of the cannabidiol (CBD) market and the lack of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clinical trials by more than one notable CBD market participant. The article also highlights Kannalife’s own lead drug candidate, KLS-13019, a non-opioid, non-addictive compound. To date, research has indicated that KLS-13019 was able to reverse neuropathic pain in animal model testing, while the same research indicates that CBD was unable to do so. Moreover, in the same studies, KLS-13019 was found to be more effective at lower dose levels than morphine in reversing neuropathic pain.

Green Entrepreneur is a highly respected publication and resource from the editors of Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. Green Entrepreneur is dedicated exclusively to covering the cannabis industry. The website’s goal is to provide the latest news, advice, information, and recommendations about the cannabis industry to help small business owners on their paths to success.

About KLS-13019

KLS-13019 is Kannalife’s leading patented, investigational, novel, monotherapeutic product for the potential treatment of a range of neurodegenerative and neuropathic pain disorders, beginning with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). KLS-13019 has not been reviewed or approved for patient use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other healthcare authority in the world. Its safety and efficacy have not been confirmed by FDA-approved research.

About Kannalife, Inc.

Kannalife, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical medchem company focused on the development of proprietary and patented novel, monotherapeutic molecules for patients suffering from unmet medical needs of neurodegenerative disorders - including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports.

The Company's KLS Family of proprietary molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases such as HE, chronic pain from neuropathies like CIPN, and neurodegenerative diseases like CTE. Kannalife conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.

For more information about Kannalife, Inc., visit www.kannalife.com

