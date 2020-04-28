BeyondTrust is extending the availability of its free 90-Day Evaluation of its Secure Remote Access solutions until the end of June



BeyondTrust continues to meet the need of IT and Support organizations challenged to support an increasing number of remote workers due to coronavirus (COVID-19) without sacrificing security or productivity

ATLANTA, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced it’s extending the availability of its free 90-Day evaluation for organizations seeking solutions to enable Secure Remote Access for remote workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. BeyondTrust’s comprehensive Universal Privilege Management approach enables organizations to keep remote workers productive while mitigating security risks related to unsecured access, remote endpoints, and privileged passwords.

Many organizations are seeking privileged and remote access solutions that can be quickly enabled but also help maintain adherence to compliance mandates, such HIPAA or PCI, and internal security requirements. Especially in times of crisis, organizations cannot risk using solutions that create additional security and compliance gaps.

Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital—located in a suburb of New York City, an epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic—struggled to address challenges caused by a new fully remote workforce.

“I was calling vendors looking for a fast trial that met HIPAA requirements and our security teams’ demands for safety,” said Susan Flanagan, Senior Manager of IT Service Delivery at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital. “I wasn’t even a customer yet and the team treated me like I was their only customer. We have been able to meet the demands of supporting home equipment and getting people ready to work so they can continue essential operations for a health care system while building out capacity for surge patients, all while keeping our backbone operational staff safe at home. We would not have been able to accomplish this without BeyondTrust.”

BeyondTrust recently published the “Quick Guide – Secure & Enable Your Remote Workforce,” which includes information on the challenges organizations are facing today and recommendations for addressing them quickly with solutions to keep remote workers productive without sacrificing security. The Quick Guide outlines:

The most pressing challenges to enabling a secure remote workforce

How to equip your IT Service Desk to handle the remote working surge

The shortcomings of VPN connections and how to mitigate risk

How to control applications and limit shadow IT

How to protect remote sessions and endpoints from malware and attacks

“Our customers drive everything we do at BeyondTrust,” said Matt Dircks, CEO, BeyondTrust. “We’re especially thankful that in this challenging time our solutions can play a part in helping organizations on the front lines, such as Mt. Sinai South Nassau Hospital, to maintain security and business operations. As our customers’ work environments evolve, we will continue to innovate to help them improve productivity and security within their new normal.”

About BeyondTrust



BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

