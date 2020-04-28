PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the global economic impact of COVID-19, over 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment—with another 2.7 billion workers affected by shelter-in-place measures worldwide. Despite the layoffs and furloughs, many employers in healthcare, food, grocery, retail, manufacturing and delivery services are actively hiring. Phenom , a global human resource technology company, is announcing the launch of HelpOneBillion, an initiative uniting individuals experiencing job loss with committed companies that are hiring, such as General Motors, Land O’Lakes, Inc. and The Hershey Company.

A curated, growing network of 500,000 verified jobs from over 100 companies hiring now, HelpOneBillion.com was designed to simplify the job search process and quickly connect people to the opportunities they need. Job seekers can find best-fit roles faster as the site personalizes jobs based on location, industry, experience and skills. As HelpOneBillion continues to evolve—and the economy heads toward recovery—users will be able to find work based on culture fit, as well as remote and gig opportunities.

HelpOneBillion’s network of jobs can also be leveraged by private and public companies—as well as federal and state governments—on their branded websites to serve and engage former employees and alumni communities.

Employee-First Initiatives from Iconic Organizations

As companies around the world unite to help displaced workers, everyone takes one step closer towards overcoming difficulty together. HelpOneBillion is proud to work with companies including General Motors, Land O’Lakes, Inc. and The Hershey Company.

“We continue to be inspired by our employees’ efforts during this time, particularly those who are working to produce critically needed masks and ventilators,” said Ash Winnett, director of global talent acquisition of General Motors. “HelpOneBillion is one more way for us to get the word out that we have jobs available for those looking to support the fight against COVID-19.”

“We’re proud to be a part of HelpOneBillion,” said Loren Heeringa, senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Land O’Lakes, Inc. “As a farmer-owned co-op, we believe in the power of pulling together. At Land O’Lakes, every one of our jobs is an opportunity to serve local communities and support our nation’s food supply.”

“Hershey is thankful for the commitment and dedication of all employees, especially those in manufacturing and retail, who continue to work safely every day to make and sell our snacks,” said Colleen Truitt, director of talent acquisition of The Hershey Company. “We continue our purpose of providing moments of goodness in new ways such as product donations to frontline workers and converting a production line from one of our plants to manufacture masks for those in need. HelpOneBillion is a way for us to share our range of employment opportunities at Hershey across our manufacturing plants, sales force and corporate positions.”

Helping a Billion People Find the Right Job

“Our purpose has always been to help a billion people find the right job,” said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder of Phenom. “Now more than ever, we need to connect courageous people with determined employers who are tackling this crisis head-on. It is during difficult times when humanity shines the brightest, and everyone’s purpose is unveiled. In the midst of this pandemic, it’s about more than helping people find the right job—it’s about simply helping people—a mission we can all support.”

“Research shows that we measure our self-worth in part through our work,” said Ben Eubanks, principal analyst of Lighthouse Research & Advisory. “That means those whose jobs have been impacted by COVID-19 are not just reeling in a career sense, but on a deeper personal and emotional level as well. Any resource that helps people regain the dignity of work is a powerful force for hope in a troubled time. I am personally excited for HelpOneBillion and the Phenom team’s vision for it.”

Even when the global and local economies are ready to reopen, a long recovery phase is expected. As the HelpOneBillion network evolves, it will continue to be a resource for job seekers to find verified opportunities faster.

Explore jobs directly on HelpOneBillion.com .

Read the blog to learn more about the HelpOneBillion initiative.

About HelpOneBillion

HelpOneBillion—powered by Phenom—was created for recently laid-off and furloughed job seekers, connecting them to a curated network of 500,000 essential jobs from over 100 companies hiring now. By uniting people with determined employers who are tackling this crisis head-on, we all take one step closer towards overcoming difficulty together.

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. We do this through an AI-based SaaS platform called Talent Experience Management.

For more information, please visit our website .

Media Contact:

Derek Herman

Phenom

derek.herman@phenompeople.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4478c30-58d1-4f04-8193-49ee96c6b861

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e06f5f9f-bee5-4eb3-8432-ed26ce262391