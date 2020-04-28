Focused on Novel Combination of Clinical-Grade Exosomes and Hydropeptides for Cosmeceutical and Orthopedic Product Development

Signed Three-Way Material Transfer Agreement between Avalon GloboCare, HydroPeptide and Weill Cornell Medicine

FREEHOLD, N.J., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with HydroPeptide, LLC, a leading epigenetics skin care company, to engage in co-development and commercialization of a series of clinical-grade, exosome-based cosmeceutical and orthopedic products.

Product characterization, process development and bio-manufacturing standardization will be performed at Weill Cornell Medicine, a cGMP and FACT-accredited facility led by Principal Investigator, Dr. Yen-Michael Hsu. A three-way material transfer agreement has been signed and executed by Avalon, HydroPeptide and Weill Cornell Medicine.

Stem cell-derived A valon C linical-grade T issue-specific Ex osomes (ACTEXTM) is one of the core technology platforms that has been co-developed by Avalon GloboCare and Weill Cornell Medicine. This strategic partnership aims to synergize the technological expertise in skin care technology and regenerative medicine from both companies, as well as the acceleration of product commercialization pathways.

“We are thrilled to begin this venture with Avalon Globocare to create a game-changing technology for our customers. We believe our combined expertise will deliver a transformational approach to skin care that will revolutionize the industry,” said Annette Rubin, CEO of HydroPeptide.

“We are very excited about this strategic partnership with HydroPeptide, which brings together cutting-edge innovation and commercialization expertise in skin care and regenerative medicine,” stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and President of Avalon GloboCare. “Specifically, we believe this platform has potential to transform the cosmetic and orthopedic markets, given the ability of exosomes to promote tissue repair and regeneration,” added Dr. Jin

About HydroPeptide, LLC

Since 2004, HydroPeptide has revolutionized skin care through epigenetic science and peptide technology. Their products work at the cellular level to increase hydration, visibly reduce lines and wrinkles and enhance skin’s natural luminosity. With a multitude of peptides, antioxidants, botanical stem cells, growth factors and hyaluronic acid, their award-winning products and professional treatments offer, customizable results-driven regimens for all skin types, wrapped up in a luxurious experience. HydroPeptide is currently found in the most prestigious spas, medical spas and physician offices in 35 countries. The company’s unique vision of epigenetic skin care appeals to the most discerning clients and retailers with an upscale experience and flawless, clinically-proven results. For more information, please visit www.hydropeptide.com .

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is a clinical-stage, vertically-integrated, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative immune effector cell therapy and exosome technology. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth, development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEXTM), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

