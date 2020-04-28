Irving, Texas, April 28, 2020 – Atos North America was recently awarded a multi-year contract with the State of Texas’ Department of Information Resources (DIR) to deliver next generation private cloud transformation and artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. This modernization will automate processes, create efficiencies, free-up resources and improve service delivery quality for the state’s agencies and residents.

The Texas Private Cloud will provide server computing, data center facilities and data center network management services for DIR’s government customers. Atos’ delivery of infrastructure services for servers, networks and data center operations will create an ecosystem that is adaptive, resilient, affordable and secure.

“The Texas Department of Information Resources has re-imagined how to address the state’s business and technical dynamics to better position the State of Texas for the digital future,” said Todd Kimbriel, State of Texas Chief Information Officer, Texas Department of Information Resources. “DIR has partnered with Atos to provide a secure, scalable and agile private cloud platform. We look forward to this continuing partnership and the way our partners reimagine the delivery of digital services.”

Working with the State of Texas since 2012, Atos looks forward to working toward DIR’s objectives to streamline and empower its suite of shared services to efficiently and cost-effectively serve the state’s agencies and institutions of higher education facilities.

“We are dedicated to helping the State of Texas take on its profound and exciting changes as it executes an ambitious state-wide commitment to modernize technical resources and digital capabilities amid an unprecedented growth in population. The new contract will require an innovative mindset, in-house expertise and refined skill sets to produce the intended outcomes and ensure services can be delivered in the most productive and secure ways,” said Beth Howen, Vice President, Head of Public Sector & Defense, Atos in North America.

To learn more about how Atos is securing and optimizing the private cloud platforms at the core of the enterprise, please visit Atos Managed Private Cloud .

