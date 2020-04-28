ALAMEDA, Calif., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company , today announced a next-generation managed service provider (MSP) partner program that will enable system integrators and consulting partners to leverage the Jitterbit Harmony platform to help organizations automate and streamline key business processes. The enhanced MSP program adds new capabilities and guidance that make it easy for partners to get ramped up quickly with new solutions for their customers.



Businesses recognize that integration and API Management platforms unlock value by efficiently connecting best-of-breed applications and legacy systems to automate time-consuming processes and reduce administrative work. However, most organizations do not have domain expertise around API integration and how applications work together – and they don’t have the resources to hire dedicated IT staff that can manage this. The Jitterbit MSP program makes it possible for these businesses to achieve the benefits of API integration through a service provided by qualified partners.

The next-generation MSP program adds important new capabilities that will enable more partners to develop targeted solutions based on the Jitterbit API integration platform:

Partner readiness assessment and training program

Partner solution template dev/ops methodology

Best practices around designing, demos and delivery of new solutions

Go-to-market plans with seller toolkits

“For many organizations, the challenge is not how to connect two applications but who really has the skills in-house to advise, define, configure, test, manage and optimize new APIs and integrations across many different systems,” said Jitterbit Senior Vice President of Business Development, Alliances, and Channels Ron Wastal. “We are building a partner ecosystem that makes it possible for businesses to get immediate ROI with minimal overhead from MSP partners with critical expertise in specific industries, processes, data and APIs.”

Cloud for Good , which specializes in creating transformation value in the nonprofit and higher education sectors using Salesforce technologies, was among the first partners announced as part of the MSP program. As a Premium Salesforce.Org Partner, Cloud for Good leverages Jitterbit to help migrate customers from legacy database solutions to the Salesforce cloud platform.

“As a Salesforce partner, it’s very important for us to deliver innovative solutions that don’t require our customers to dedicate precious resources to deployment and administration,” said Kristin Kiester, Partner Alliance Manager at Cloud for Good. “Jitterbit’s investment in a cutting-edge partner program makes it easy for us to bring the value of API integration to a broad range of organizations.”

