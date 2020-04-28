BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logz.io , a cloud observability platform for modern DevOps teams, today announced the addition of Jonah Kowall, former CTO of Kentik and AppDynamics, as Chief Technology Officer. With over fifteen years of SaaS, open source, IT and DevOps experience as a technologist, product and go-to-market leader across startups and large enterprises. Kowall brings extensive expertise to help to drive Logz.io’s strategic vision, strategy and leadership within the open source observability industry.



“We are incredibly excited to welcome Jonah to the Logz.io team as one of our senior executives,” says Tomer Levy, CEO of Logz.io, “Jonah brings diverse cloud industry experience to this role that includes leading innovative product development organizations, and serving as an industry analyst. His unique expertise in both execution and consultation, across ITOps, open source, performance monitoring, and other areas, provides us with the critical industry perspective needed to ensure we are meeting the evolving needs of DevOps teams, while responding to broader trends in the adoption of open source-based observability solutions.”

Before joining Logz.io, Kowall was CTO at Kentik where he set and executed the company’s product vision and strategy. Prior to Kentik, Kowall served as VP Market Development and Insights at AppDynamics, which was acquired by Cisco in 2017. In this role, he drove the company's corporate development, product strategy, and vision. Kowall also previously worked at Gartner where he focused on availability and performance monitoring and IT operations management (ITOM). In this position, he led Gartner's influential application performance monitoring (APM) and created the network performance monitoring and diagnostics (NPMD) Magic Quadrants along with developing the Network Packet Broker (NPB) term and market.

“I am thrilled to join the Logz.io team and return to my roots in the open source community,” says Jonah Kowall, CTO at Logz.io. “I have witnessed the tremendous impact and the challenges that open source serves in advancing software innovation. I look forward to working with the Logz.io team to further develop their product and business strategy so that we can increase open source accessibility and enable more engineers around the world to easily build, scale and deploy the next great software businesses across tomorrow’s increasingly distributed cloud and edge environments.”

Following a successful year in 2019 in which Logz.io grew exponentially, opened new offices in London and Kiev, released several advanced features, and launched the first open source-based Cloud Observability Platform , the addition of Kowall to the company’s executive leadership team marks another important strategic milestone. Kowall’s diverse experience will enable Logz.io to further develop its unified observability platform and extend its impacts across the broader cloud ecosystem and open source community.

About Logz.io

Logz.io is a cloud observability platform that enables engineers to use the best open source tools in the market without the complexity of operating, managing, and scaling them. Logz.io offers three products: Log Management built on ELK, Infrastructure Monitoring based on Grafana, and an ELK-based Cloud SIEM. These are offered as fully managed, integrated cloud services designed to help engineers monitor, troubleshoot and secure their distributed cloud workloads more effectively. Engineering driven companies like Siemens, Turner Broadcasting, and Unity use Logz.io to simplify monitoring and security workflows, increasing developer productivity, reducing time to resolve issues, and increasing the performance and security of their mission-critical applications.

