NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Passive Optical LAN ( APOLAN ), the non-profit organization driving both education and adoption for Passive Optical Local Area Networks (POL), today announced that four new companies have joined the Association. AECOM , Anixter Central America/Latin America (CALA) , Belden , and R&M are now members of the high-profile list of IT vendors, manufacturers, distributors, system integrators and consultants that are actively involved in driving the global adoption of Passive Optical LAN.



“The ICT industry is at a crossroads to meet the growing network demand for smart buildings, ultimate security, five-nines availability, cost-effective scalability and virtually unlimited bandwidth,” said Matt Miller, AECOM Technology Solutions Networks Leader and APOLAN Chairman. “I have had the privilege of working with APOLAN for a number of years, and now bringing AECOM and others into the fold reaffirms the great work the association is doing in the industry. With the help of our member companies, organizations are realizing that traditional copper-based networks cannot keep pace with today’s evolving technology demands. With the overwhelming number of benefits POL has proven to deliver, there is good reason adoption of this innovative technology is at an all-time high and our members are in high demand.”

APOLAN membership allows companies a voice in shaping the advocacy, education, market adoption, and best practices for POL. Members receive access to Association resources, the ability to extend their reach with the target audiences, and the opportunity to share content with the POL network and ICT industry. APOLAN companies work together to deliver non-partisan information to current and potential customers, while leveraging an aligned vendor message for higher quality engagement that drives business value.

The new APOLAN member companies joining an already impressive list of industry influencers are:

AECOM designs, builds, finances and operates critical infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. As a fully integrated firm, it connects knowledge and experience across its global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, AECOM’s work is transformative, differentiated and vital.

Anixter (CALA) is a leading global distributor of network and security solutions, electrical and electronic solutions and utility power solutions. The company helps build, connect, power and protect valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, Anixter offers full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities.

Belden Inc. a global leader in high-quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions, delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial, enterprise and broadcast markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today’s applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world.

R&M (Reichle & De-Massari AG) is a leading global producer of future-proof products and systems for communication and data networks. The company's close collaboration with certified partners results in pioneering connectivity solutions in the sectors LAN, Public and Telecom Networks as well as Data Centers. The Swiss family company stands for innovation, quality, and proximity to customers. Thanks to the innovative strength of the company, R&M now covers the entire connectivity range.

