ALAMEDA, Calif., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI or “DZS”), a leading enabler of the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world, has teamed with Hosted America , a forerunner in fiber, cloud, and managed services for hospitality, to bring a world-class guest and back-of-house experience to Hilton’s Foundry Hotel in Asheville, North Carolina, USA. Armed with a state-of-the-art fiber optic infrastructure, DZS FiberLAN technology , and Hosted America’s Converged Hospitality Platform, The Foundry Hotel has emerged as Asheville’s most “connected” hotel, delivering on its goal of an effortless guest experience by integrating its voice, Wi-Fi, security, back-of-house, television and guest room entertainment over a single fiber and wireless network.



As a restored steel factory turned refined retreat, The Foundry Hotel offers a unique blend of industrial history with a cutting-edge technology experience. Working closely with the property developer and DZS, Hosted America designed a passive optical LAN solution to connect all five buildings, common areas and each room with single mode fiber and multi-port, gigabit speed capable optical network terminals (ONTs).

“We were looking to bring a world-class hospitality experience to Asheville, and part of that is ensuring that our guest connectivity is seamless and effortless across their many devices and needs – both business and personal,” said David Tart, Owner of The Foundry Hotel. “We have been elated with the FiberLAN and Converged Hospitality Platform solutions. We also have peace of mind knowing that as the needs of our guests and business continue to expand, we have a technology infrastructure in place that can step up to meet the challenges of the future.”

A unique hotel that balances technology leadership with old world style, The Foundry Hotel has earned several prestigious awards, including the 2019 Hilton Curio of the year Award. Most recently, the hotel was featured on the Today Show as part of Travel & Leisure’s Best Places to Visit in 2020.

As Hosted America’s Founder and CEO Phillip Watkins stated, “We worked closely with the developer to deliver the highest performance at the best possible value. I’m a firm believer that simplifying the network through a single fiber solution allows you to preserve the historical value while limiting the amount of space needed for cable pathways and telecom closets. The DZS FiberLAN solution allowed us to provide the necessary Multi-Gigabit throughput while utilizing a much smaller footprint than the traditional network approach.”

“As we enter a hyper-connected era, characterized by a proliferation of devices used by everyone seeking to connect at hyper-speeds everywhere, those resorts and hotels who lead the charge to fiber and wireless-enabled gigabit infrastructure are going to see the most success,” said Mitch Fleming, SVP of Americas Sales and Global Business Development. “Hosted America shares this vision with us, and together we are enabling a discrete set of ‘winners’ in the global hospitality industry that differentiate themselves as leaders in delivering integrated, leading-edge technology solutions enabled by fiber and wireless to their guests. We congratulate The Foundry in leveraging DZS and Hosted America technology to bring a truly differentiated guest experience to its guests, and congratulate them on their well-deserved recognition as one of the world’s leading destinations.”

About DZS

DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global provider of leading-edge access, 5G transport, and enterprise communications platforms that enable the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world. Over 1200 service providers, operators, and enterprises in over 120 countries globally rely on DZS innovation, open solutions, and agility to arm them with the network resources and deployment freedom they need to lead in their markets and deliver an unrivaled communications experience. With manufacturing based in the USA and Germany, engineering, service and support centers of excellence spread across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East, and value-added partners engaged locally, the expertise and resources of DZS are positioned to bring world-class solutions to service providers, operators, and enterprises who are ready to aggressively deploy next generation technologies, transform their businesses, and compete to win.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under federal securities laws. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. See also the risk factors in the Company’s Form 10-K and other SEC filings available at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change

For further information see: www.DZSI.com.

DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DASANZhone

DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dasanzhone/

Press Inquiries:

DZS Marketing

1350 South Loop Road, Suite 130

Alameda, CA 94502

Tel. +1 510-777-7000

Email: marketing@dasanzhone.com