Raleigh, NC, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locally-owned NovaDine, a provider of the digital ordering solutions for multi-unit restaurant chains, is partnering with Frisch’s Big Boy to offer fresh grocery items on its menu. Due to the COVID-19 Crisis, restaurants are forced to develop unique solutions for their customers. Beginning March 19th, Frisch’s Big Boy became the first restaurant group in America to sell grocery items in addition to their normal fare. Frisch’s relationship with NovaDine and its innovative capabilities provided an opportunity to quickly add grocery items to Frisch’s point-of-sale system and on-line menu. Big Boy’s Market – as the grocery menu is called – offers milk, produce, and other essentials in their locations across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

Frisch’s Big Boy dining rooms, along with all restaurants nationwide, remain closed due to government orders surrounding COVID-19. However, Frisch’s recognized the need for staple items in their communities and for their customers including prepackaged foods as well as non-food products. The company acted quickly, securing a supply chain so they could satisfy this customer need through their on-line carryout, drive-thru, and delivery order options.

“We saw this as a service,” says Jason Vaughn, president, and CEO of Frisch’s Big Boy, “We saw it as a way to serve people that have supported us over the years and just kind of a way to be there for them.”

Big Boy’s Market items are available through Frischs.com in the form of carryout, drive-thru, or delivery. They can be ordered in Frisch’s market areas along with favorites like the Big Boy burgers, onion rings and Hot Fudge Cake from the Frisch’s Big Boy menu.

NovaDine offers technical assistance to restaurants like Big Boy’s to allow them to efficiently expand their delivery and carry out to additional items like groceries. NovaDine has also recently added other features to facilitate to-go and delivery operations for restaurants. These features include no-transaction-fee Delivery As A Service (DAAS) integration with DoorDash and Postmates, and ezCater marketplace integration that complements existing integrations with Grubhub, Uber Eats, DoorDash and Postmates.

NovaDine’s marketplace integration is fully automated and bi-directional. Menus are kept up to date in real-time on all marketplaces, including discontinued items, and orders flow directly to the POS. NovaDine’s new customer-facing features include a no-contact curbside pickup, nutritional calculator, menu filtering based on preferences/ allergens, min/max quantity restrictions on items and/or categories, and sign-in capabilities with Google and Facebook.

NovaDine provides enterprise-class POS integrated digital ordering solutions to multi-unit restaurant chains. NovaDine is an innovator in the marketplace with unique features like its full menu/order/POS integration with Grubhub, DoorDash, UberEats, ezCater and Postmates; patented Group Ordering; proximity triggered Customer Check-In; Order Throttling and Cubby Support for take-out and delivery orders. Additional capabilities include a Nutrition Calculator, Curbside Check-In, Customer Account Services, Catering Module, and Grocery Services. Built-in delivery support is included, as well as Delivery As A Service integration (DAAS) with DoorDash, Postmates and UberEats. Multiple prominent restaurant chains like Panda Express, Frisch's and Firehouse Subs have deployed the feature-rich solutions to power their online/mobile ordering, catering, delivery and apps. NovaDine was founded in 2007. The company is based in Raleigh, NC. http://www.novadine.com

