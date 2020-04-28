Los Angeles, CA, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and unmanned vehicle sector (“UVS”), announced today that the CEO of the Company, Cameron Chell, will be featured on Fox Business with Liz Claman.



The segment on Fox Business will focus on Draganfly’s position as a North American based drone systems developer and recent announcement it has been selected as the exclusive global systems integrator for a project with Vital Intelligence Inc., a healthcare data services and deep learning company in conjunction with the University of South Australia, using technology developed with help from the Australian Department of Defence Science and Technology Group.

“I am super excited to share our story with Liz Claman on Fox Business,” said Cameron Chell, CEO Draganfly. “With the new North American security concerns around foreign manufacturing in this sector, our advanced capabilities and the post COVID-19 reality, new frontiers have opened up for Draganfly. We are a secure North American Drone solution and in conjunction with our partners, we are the first to be commercially implementing multiple new state-of-the-art technologies with the ability to provide real data that aids in the reopening of the economy and protecting human lives.”

Cameron Chell’s segment on Fox Business with Liz Claman will air at 320PM EST on Tuesday, April 28th.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge, UVS and software that revolutionizes the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc .

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

email: media@draganfly.com