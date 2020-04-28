New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Performance Fluoropolymers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798753/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.3 Billion by the year 2025, PTFE will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$94.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$95.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, PTFE will reach a market size of US$264.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$353.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Expanding Demand for High Strength Light Weight Products Drives
the High Performance Fluoropolymers Market
PTFE Market Expanding with Increasing Usage in Electronics and
Medical Applications
Asia-Pacific Gaining Ground from Low-Cost Production of PTFE
Product Overview
Fluoropolymers: Family of High-Performance Plastics
PTFE
FEP
PFA/MFA
ETFE
Properties and Applications
Applications of PTFE Wires
Automotive
Medical
Oil and Gas
Innovations and Advancements
Select High Performance Fluoropolymers Product Developments
Global Competitor Market Shares
High Performance Fluoropolymers Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Fluoropolymers Impact on Medical Device Industry
Polytetrafluoroethylene Applications in Medical Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: High Performance Fluoropolymers Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: High Performance Fluoropolymers Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: PTFE (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: PTFE (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: PTFE (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: FEP (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: FEP (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: FEP (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in
Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: PFA/MFA (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: PFA/MFA (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: PFA/MFA (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: ETFE (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: ETFE (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: ETFE (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Industrial Processing (End-Use Industry) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Industrial Processing (End-Use Industry) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Industrial Processing (End-Use Industry) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 22: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use Industry) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use Industry) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Medical (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Medical (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Medical (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States High Performance Fluoropolymers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States High Performance Fluoropolymers Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States High Performance Fluoropolymers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: High Performance Fluoropolymers Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian High Performance Fluoropolymers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian High Performance Fluoropolymers Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 43: Canadian High Performance Fluoropolymers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for High Performance Fluoropolymers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for High
Performance Fluoropolymers in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018 to 2025
Table 50: Japanese High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 51: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: High Performance Fluoropolymers Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese High Performance Fluoropolymers Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for High Performance Fluoropolymers in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Review in
China in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European High Performance Fluoropolymers Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European High Performance Fluoropolymers Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European High Performance Fluoropolymers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 62: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European High Performance Fluoropolymers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 65: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: French High Performance Fluoropolymers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: French High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: High Performance Fluoropolymers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 71: French High Performance Fluoropolymers Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 72: French High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German High Performance Fluoropolymers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: German High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 78: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italian High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: High Performance Fluoropolymers Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian High Performance Fluoropolymers Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Italian Demand for High Performance Fluoropolymers in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for High Performance
Fluoropolymers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom High Performance Fluoropolymers Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
High Performance Fluoropolymers in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: United Kingdom High Performance Fluoropolymers Market
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 90: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe High Performance Fluoropolymers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 92: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe High Performance Fluoropolymers Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe High Performance Fluoropolymers
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018-2025
Table 95: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe High Performance Fluoropolymers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific High Performance Fluoropolymers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific High Performance Fluoropolymers Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: High Performance Fluoropolymers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific High Performance Fluoropolymers
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific High Performance Fluoropolymers Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for
2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 103: Rest of World High Performance Fluoropolymers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Rest of World High Performance Fluoropolymers
Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 105: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 106: Rest of World High Performance Fluoropolymers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of World High Performance Fluoropolymers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
ASAHI GLASS
CHENGUANG RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF CHEMICAL INDUSTRY
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES
DONGYUE GROUP
GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS LIMITED
HALOPOLYMER, OJSC
HUBEI EVERFLON POLYMER
JIANGSU MEILAN CHEMICAL
JUHUA GROUP CORPORATION
QUADRANT AG
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
SHAMROCK TECHNOLOGIES
SHANGHAI 3F NEW MATERIAL
SOLVAY SA
THE CHEMOURS COMPANY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
