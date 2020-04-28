New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Performance Fluoropolymers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798753/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.3 Billion by the year 2025, PTFE will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$94.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$95.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, PTFE will reach a market size of US$264.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$353.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dongyue Group Ltd.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

HaloPolymer OJSC

Hubei Everflon Polymer Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Juhua Group Corporation

Quadrant AG

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Shamrock Technologies, Inc.

Shanghai 3F New Material Co., Ltd.

Solvay SA

The Chemours Company







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Expanding Demand for High Strength Light Weight Products Drives

the High Performance Fluoropolymers Market

PTFE Market Expanding with Increasing Usage in Electronics and

Medical Applications

Asia-Pacific Gaining Ground from Low-Cost Production of PTFE

Product Overview

Fluoropolymers: Family of High-Performance Plastics

PTFE

FEP

PFA/MFA

ETFE

Properties and Applications

Applications of PTFE Wires

Automotive

Medical

Oil and Gas

Innovations and Advancements

Select High Performance Fluoropolymers Product Developments

Global Competitor Market Shares

High Performance Fluoropolymers Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Fluoropolymers Impact on Medical Device Industry

Polytetrafluoroethylene Applications in Medical Industry





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: High Performance Fluoropolymers Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: High Performance Fluoropolymers Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: PTFE (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: PTFE (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: PTFE (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: FEP (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: FEP (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: FEP (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in

Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: PFA/MFA (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: PFA/MFA (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: PFA/MFA (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: ETFE (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: ETFE (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: ETFE (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Industrial Processing (End-Use Industry) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Industrial Processing (End-Use Industry) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Industrial Processing (End-Use Industry) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 22: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use Industry) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use Industry) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use Industry) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Medical (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Medical (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Medical (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States High Performance Fluoropolymers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States High Performance Fluoropolymers Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States High Performance Fluoropolymers Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 38: High Performance Fluoropolymers Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian High Performance Fluoropolymers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian High Performance Fluoropolymers Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 43: Canadian High Performance Fluoropolymers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for High Performance Fluoropolymers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for High

Performance Fluoropolymers in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 51: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: Chinese High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: High Performance Fluoropolymers Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese High Performance Fluoropolymers Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for High Performance Fluoropolymers in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Review in

China in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European High Performance Fluoropolymers Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European High Performance Fluoropolymers Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European High Performance Fluoropolymers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European High Performance Fluoropolymers Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2018-2025

Table 65: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: French High Performance Fluoropolymers Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: French High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: High Performance Fluoropolymers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2018-2025

Table 71: French High Performance Fluoropolymers Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 72: French High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,

2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German High Performance Fluoropolymers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: German High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 78: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

ITALY

Table 79: Italian High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: High Performance Fluoropolymers Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian High Performance Fluoropolymers Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Italian Demand for High Performance Fluoropolymers in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for High Performance

Fluoropolymers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom High Performance Fluoropolymers Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

High Performance Fluoropolymers in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom High Performance Fluoropolymers Market

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 90: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe High Performance Fluoropolymers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 92: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe High Performance Fluoropolymers Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe High Performance Fluoropolymers

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2018-2025

Table 95: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe High Performance Fluoropolymers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific High Performance Fluoropolymers Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific High Performance Fluoropolymers Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: High Performance Fluoropolymers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific High Performance Fluoropolymers

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific High Performance Fluoropolymers Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for

2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 103: Rest of World High Performance Fluoropolymers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Rest of World High Performance Fluoropolymers

Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 105: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 106: Rest of World High Performance Fluoropolymers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: High Performance Fluoropolymers Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of World High Performance Fluoropolymers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





V. CURATED RESEARCH

